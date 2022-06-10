The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Oat milk - why is everybody suddenly into it?

Oat milk has become a must-have item in every cafe, and it looks as if this is the new soy milk. What are its health qualities?

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 10, 2022 11:54
Until recently, when people wanted an alterative to cow's milk, they opted for soy or almond. Now, however, a growing number of people are choosing oat milk instead. Why are people turning to this trendly alt-milk and is it actually healthier? 

Oat milk rumored to be healthier, thicker and as having a more neutral taste when compared to other grain- or- nut-based milk. We put that to the test. 

The grain itself — oats

Oats are not any grain. They are whole grain, gluten-free and rich in many healthy and important ingredients, including protein and minerals such as calcium, zinc, potassium, magnesium, iron, and vitamins like folic acid and B vitamins.

Also, oats are rich in dietary fiber which slows down the rate of absorption of food and contributes to a feeling of satiety over time. Oat milk contains a significant amount of dietary fiber compared to other natural drinks like soy milk, almond or rice, yet what is crucial is that oat milk is a less suitable option for those who want to reduce carbohydrate intake.

Containing all the goods

Oats are also rich in antioxidants and are the only food that contains a compound called Avenanthramide that gives it, among other things, anti-inflammatory properties. Polyphenols, which are important herbal compounds that also exist in oats, help reduce the oxidative stress in the body created by the presence of free radicals.

Similar to almond, rice or coconut milk, oat milk also has a scant amount of protein (four grams of protein in a glass), yet soy milk has eight grams per cup.

If you want to get all the best properties from the oats without additives or stabilizers, make this milk at home for the best taste and quality.

Homemade oat milk recipe by nutrition consultant Gil Avidor Aloni

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole oats
  • 4 cups water
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup, silan or honey

 Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients in a food processor until there’s a smooth liquid

Cover a bowl with cheesecloth or a kitchen towel

Empty the liquid into the bowl through the cloth

Transfer the liquid to a bottle and keep it in the refrigerator.



