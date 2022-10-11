The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Want less stress in your life? Eat with your family - survey

A survey conducted by the American Heart Association showed that nearly all the participants reported lower levels of stress in their families when they eat dinner together.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 15:12

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 15:25
(photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)
(photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Does your family sit around the dinner table together only on weekends because they are all too busy the rest of the time? It’s worth considering eating together at other times as well. 

Joint lunches or dinners, even if the kids vie for the schnitzel and the chips, help reduce stress and improves health, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). 

Sharing meals with others – including coworkers, friends and neighbors –  is a great way to reduce stress, boost self-esteem and improve social connection, particularly for kids, said Dr. Erin Michos, AHA volunteer, associate director of preventive cardiology at the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a co-author of the AHA’s statement on Psychological Health, Well-being, and the Mind-Heart-Body Connection. “Chronic, constant stress can also increase your lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, so it is important for people to find ways to reduce and manage stress as much as possible, as soon as possible.”

What did the survey show?

Of the 1,000 American adults nationwide surveyed last month for the AHA’s Association's Healthy for Good movement by Wakefield Research, nearly all parents report lower levels of stress among their family when they regularly connect over a meal, and 84% said they wished they could share a meal more often with loved ones. 

A healthy Mediterranean meal (credit: INGIMAGE)A healthy Mediterranean meal (credit: INGIMAGE)

Fully 91% of parents notice their family is less stressed when they share family meals together. Overall, respondents reported eating alone about half of the time. 

Chronic, constant stress can increase the lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, but the AHA survey suggests that regular mealtime with others could be a simple solution to help manage stress.

The survey found that 67% of people of those who participated said that sharing a meal reminds them of the importance of connecting with other people, and 54% asserted that it reminds them to slow down and take a break.

Almost 60% said they were more likely to make more healthful food choices when eating with other people but that they have difficulty aligning schedules with their friends or family to do so. 

“We know it’s not always as easy as it sounds to get people together at mealtime. Like other healthful habits, give yourself permission to start small and build from there,” Michos said. “Set a goal to gather friends, family, or coworkers for one more meal together each week. If you can’t get together in person, at least think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer.”

The AHA offers free recipes, conversation starters and more at heart.org/together.  



Tags healthy eating health Americans survey heart Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by