What foods can slow down the ageing process?

Dr. Maya Roseman opened her program on 103FM radio with a "fun fact" segment and revealed to her listeners which foods slow a person's aging.

"Yes, there are some foods that do that, and the opposite - some foods speed up aging," she said.

So what should we be eating?

"Eat a lot of vegetables, good fats like tahini and avocado, and if you eat carbs, only whole wheat, oats and spelt," said Roseman. "Healthy nutrition generally prevents illnesses and slows aging in both the body and skin."

Eat more of these foods

Carrot - Carrots contain vitamin A which is important for healthy skin and the immune system. Carrots are at the top of the healthy foods list, and vitamin A is present at the same levels whether it's raw or cooked.

Healthy heart diet with dark leafy green vegetables (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Almonds - Almonds contain vitamin E which is needed for skin elasticity and flexibility. Just two spoons of almonds, tahini or healthy oils are enough each day.

Melon or red pepper - These foods contain vitamin C which is needed to produce collagen that prevents wrinkles and is an oxidant that fights all the harmful things that enter the body. The best fruit or vegetable for vitamin C is red pepper. Among summer fruits, there is also a high rate of vitamin C in melons and kiwis. Apples, grapes, plums and watermelons are comparatively low in vitamin C.

Walnuts and fish - These foods contain omega 3 which is important for preventing infections. Omega 3 can be found in fish, but for vegetarians, walnuts, a spoon of chia or flax will also do the job.

"You need to eat these every single day," said Roseman.

Pumpkin seeds - Pumpkin seeds contain zinc which is important for your immune system and helps lower the amount of acne and skin inflammations.

Brazil nuts - These nuts contain selenium which is known as an antioxidant mineral that studies show prevents early aging of the skin. These have a great benefit if you eat them every other day.

Water - The most important has been kept for last. For people who don't drink enough water regularly, the skin dries much faster which makes wrinkles worse. When the body doesn't get enough fluids, it prefers to harm the skin over the inner organs whose functions are essential for life.

What shouldn't you be eating?

"Maybe this isn't anything new, but generally, sugars, white flour and white foods can have a negative effect on the body and skin's aging," said Roseman.

Fried food - Fried foods contain high amounts of oxidants that harm all the healthy cells in the body and speed up aging. The worst fried foods are those that have been deep-fried in oil that hasn't been replaced like french fries.

Sugar - unhealthy sugars cause inflammation in the skin and harm the collagen formation in it. It also harms the immune system.

White flour - White flour is just as harmful as white sugar and causes infections, intestinal disease, heart disease, diabetes and more hunger.

Processed foods - Processed foods contain preservatives that cause cancer, harm your health and speed up the aging process.

Salt - "People today eat more than double the recommended amount of salt," explained Roseman. "It destroys the blood vessels and causes high blood pressure, harms the kidneys, eyes and brain, causes dehydration, causes acne and harms the skin."