The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Human waste is an excellent substitute for polluting fertilizers, scientists find

Scientists in Germany found that urine and feces can be recycled for use as new fertilizers that are safe and productive.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 16:34
Syrian migrant puts the fertilizer in the molding in Giza, Egypt November 3, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/FATMA FAHMY)
Syrian migrant puts the fertilizer in the molding in Giza, Egypt November 3, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/FATMA FAHMY)

Our sewage doesn’t have just to be disposed of in treatment plants.

Scientists in Germany found that urine and feces can be recycled for use as new fertilizers that are safe and productive, on condition that there is no risk that harmful microbes or traces from pharmaceuticals end up in the consumed crops. 

To tackle the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and pollution, mankind will have to move to a circular economy in which all resources are recycled.? Most nutrients needed for plant growth occur in human urine and feces. Urine is especially rich in nitrogen and potassium and also contains trace amounts of metals such as boron, zinc, and iron. Feces could, in theory, supply other nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium and magnesium or valuable organic carbon to soils.

Now, a new study in Frontiers in Environmental Science has shown that modern ‘green’ products recycled from human excreta are excellent – and importantly, safe – fertilizers for agriculture.

Human urine, feces products are 'viable and safe'

Franziska Häfner, a doctoral student at the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart said: “Here we show that products derived from recycling human urine and feces are viable and safe nitrogen fertilizers for cabbage cultivation. The fertilizers from nitrified human urine gave similar yields as a conventional fertilizer product, and did not show any risk regarding the transmission of pathogens or pharmaceuticals.”

A visitor pretends to defecate on a display toilet at the the Unko (''poop'' in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan, April 17, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON) A visitor pretends to defecate on a display toilet at the the Unko (''poop'' in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan, April 17, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)

The combined application of nitrified urine fertilizers and fecal compost led to slightly lower crop yields, but they may increase soil carbon content in the long term, promoting climate-resilient food production, he added.

Häfner and colleagues compared the marketable crop yield of white cabbage grown between June and October 2019 at the Leibniz Institute of Vegetable and Ornamental Crops on plots with sandy, loamy or silty soil enriched with four recycled fertilizers, applied gradually over the growing season. As a benchmark fertilizer, the researchers used commercially available organic vinasse (a byproduct of the sugar or ethanol industry using sugarcane or sugar beet) to produce crystalline sugar, pulp and molasses.

They also tested two so-called nitrified urine fertilizers (NUFs), modern products synthesized from human urine that has been collected separately from feces in which nitrogen-bearing compounds are converted by microbes into valuable ammonium and nitrate

The first NUF was an organic compound named aurin, recently approved for use in human agriculture in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Austria. The second was CROP (combined regenerative organic food production), developed to recycle wastewater on Moon or Mars bases. Unlike aurin, which is already on the market and for which most pharmaceuticals are filtered out and most pathogens are killed during the production process, the CROP filter system is still under development. For this reason, Häfner used CROP fertilizer derived from sterile synthetic urine in the present study. The effects of the NUFs on cabbage growth were tested both when applied separately to the soil, or in combination with fecal compost, recycled from dry toilets.

The marketable yield, defined as the parts of the cabbages that can be sold, ranged from 35 to 72 metric tons per hectare. This yield was highest for plots fertilized by Aurin, CROP or vinasse, lowest for plots fertilized by fecal compost alone and intermediate for fecal compost augmented with NUFs. Yield was highest on sand, intermediate on silt and lowest on loam. Soils fertilized with NUFs are as productive as those supplied with widely used commercial vinasse.

The authors also screened for the presence of 310 chemicals in the fecal compost, from pharmaceuticals to rubber additives, flame retardants, UV filters, corrosion inhibitors and insect repellants. Only 6.5% of these were present above the limit of detection in the compost, albeit at low concentrations, including 11 pharmaceuticals – and only the painkiller ibuprofen and the anticonvulsant and mood-stabilizing drug carbamazepine were detectable in the edible parts of the cabbages, at markedly low concentrations/This means that that more than half a million cabbage heads would need to be eaten to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.

In general, the risk for human health of pharmaceutical compounds entering the food system by means of fecal compost use, seems low,” concluded the authors.

Could we recycle our own feces?

Lead author Dr. Ariane Krause, a scientist at the Leibniz Institute of Vegetable and Ornamental Crops in Großbeeren, said: “Our study results demonstrate that nitrified urine fertilizers such as aurin and CROP have a huge potential as fertilizer in agriculture. They argue for greater use of these recycled products in the future.”

“If correctly prepared and quality-controlled, up to 25% of conventional synthetic mineral fertilizers could be replaced by recycling fertilizers from human urine and feces. Combined with an agricultural transition involving the reduction of livestock farming and plant cultivation for fodder, even less synthetic fertilizer would be necessary, resulting for example in lower consumption of fossil natural gas.”



Tags health agriculture pollution scientific study bacteria Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by