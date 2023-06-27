The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
How long can you safely store meat in the freezer?

Discover the recommended length of time for freezing different types of meat while still maintaining their quality and freshness.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 10:57
Freezing meat is a common practice to extend its edibility, but determining the ideal duration for preserving this protein-rich food can be challenging. In this article, we delve into the recommended storage times and explore how extended freezing can affect meat quality.

Understanding freezing recommendations

According to experts, it is generally advised to freeze meat for a maximum of one month to retain its fresh taste. However, certain types of food can be frozen for longer durations. FoodSafety.gov suggests that shrimp, lobster, and squid can last anywhere from 6 to 18 months in the freezer. Sausages, on the other hand, can be safely frozen for up to two months.

Different meats have varying optimal storage periods. Hamburgers, for instance, can be stored for three to four months, while beef, veal, and lamb can be preserved for four to 12 months. For chicken and turkey, individual pieces can be frozen for up to nine months, while whole pieces of chicken can last approximately a year. Fish, crabs, and lobsters, meanwhile, maintain their quality for around four months when frozen.

According to the American company "Jacuzzi," renowned for producing cooling devices, freezing meat while it is still fresh is crucial for maintaining its quality. It's important to note that freezing meat for an extended period can result in a strong odor and distorted appearance.

Optimizing meat storage in the freezer

To ensure your meat stays fresh and flavorful, follow these key tips:

1. Freeze meat as soon as possible after purchase to preserve its quality.

2. Use appropriate packaging, such as airtight containers or freezer bags, to prevent freezer burn.

3. Label each package with the date of freezing to keep track of storage time.

4. Thaw frozen meat properly before cooking by placing it in the refrigerator overnight.

By adhering to these guidelines, you can enjoy high-quality meat that retains its taste and nutritional value even after prolonged freezing.



