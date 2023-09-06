Woman in her 30s loses 181 kilograms

A woman in her 30s embarked on an extraordinary weight loss journey, shedding a staggering 181 kilograms from her once 453-kilogram frame. Her path was strewn with challenges, including a battle against food addiction, but now she stands tall, no longer reliant on a wheelchair.

Meet Tammy Salton

Tammy Salton, a resilient 37-year-old, dedicated significant time to therapy sessions at a food addiction rehabilitation center, even while grappling with severe medical issues. There was a critical moment when her family was instructed to prepare for the worst after she stopped breathing and was urgently hospitalized. Placed on a ventilator, she endured a medically induced coma under vigilant supervision.

Thankfully, Tammy made a remarkable recovery and resumed her rehabilitation journey.

Steve Miller, the host of the British TV show "Fat Families" and founder of the HypnoJab weight loss program, commended Salton's exceptional mental strength. He remarked, "Achieving weight loss at this level demands tremendous effort, primarily in the realm of mindset."

Miller added, "Tammy exhibited remarkable self-discipline to stay on course."

Bariatric surgery: A Last resort

As part of her transformation, the 37-year-old underwent bariatric surgery, a step Miller considers a last resort. Following the surgical procedure, her loved ones gathered outside the weight loss center to celebrate her incredible achievement.

Furthermore, Miller emphasized that such a transformative journey necessitates unwavering support from close friends, family, and professional guides.

"The incredible encouragement Tammy received from her family played a vital role, as any form of support is invaluable. Weight loss not only boosts self-confidence but also enhances health," Miller said.