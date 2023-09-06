The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Woman in her 30s loses 181 kilograms

One woman achieved what seemed impossible, shedding close to half her weight.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 20:05

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 20:36
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A woman in her 30s embarked on an extraordinary weight loss journey, shedding a staggering 181 kilograms from her once 453-kilogram frame. Her path was strewn with challenges, including a battle against food addiction, but now she stands tall, no longer reliant on a wheelchair.

Meet Tammy Salton

Tammy Salton, a resilient 37-year-old, dedicated significant time to therapy sessions at a food addiction rehabilitation center, even while grappling with severe medical issues. There was a critical moment when her family was instructed to prepare for the worst after she stopped breathing and was urgently hospitalized. Placed on a ventilator, she endured a medically induced coma under vigilant supervision.

@sam_newz Thats what dictatorship brings …. #korea ♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) - LEOPARD

Thankfully, Tammy made a remarkable recovery and resumed her rehabilitation journey.

Steve Miller, the host of the British TV show "Fat Families" and founder of the HypnoJab weight loss program, commended Salton's exceptional mental strength. He remarked, "Achieving weight loss at this level demands tremendous effort, primarily in the realm of mindset."

Miller added, "Tammy exhibited remarkable self-discipline to stay on course."

Bariatric surgery: A Last resort

As part of her transformation, the 37-year-old underwent bariatric surgery, a step Miller considers a last resort. Following the surgical procedure, her loved ones gathered outside the weight loss center to celebrate her incredible achievement.

Furthermore, Miller emphasized that such a transformative journey necessitates unwavering support from close friends, family, and professional guides.

"The incredible encouragement Tammy received from her family played a vital role, as any form of support is invaluable. Weight loss not only boosts self-confidence but also enhances health," Miller said.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by