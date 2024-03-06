How does eating nuts impact your brain? - study

It's already known that nuts have a zero glycemic index, meaning they do not spike blood sugar levels. They contain very high-quality fats, many minerals such as zinc which is important for the immune system, magnesium which is required for muscle function, calcium which is important for bones, and also iron which is important for preventing anemia.

They also contain high-quality proteins and, in short, are all considered superfoods. In a study published this month in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers examined what happens when a mix of various types of nuts is added to the daily diet. People were given 15 grams (fewer than 100 calories) of a mix of walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and almonds for four months.

This is how nuts are beneficial to our brain health (credit: INGIMAGE)

Another group did not receive this supplement.

Nuts and brain health: What's the connection?

After four months – a relatively short time – researchers already found significant improvement in blood flow to the brain, the brain's response to insulin, and the cognitive function of the people who received the nuts.

The researchers therefore recommend incorporating a mix of nuts into the daily diet not only for heart health and diabetes prevention, but also for brain health.