Protecting your heart: 5 small changes to be healthier

Heart Health: Strengthening and protecting your heart through positive lifestyle habits

By PROF. YEHUDA ADLER/WALLA!
Published: JULY 17, 2023 13:26
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Heart health isn't solely determined by genetics. By adopting a few positive lifestyle habits, you can fortify and improve the well-being of your heart.

Ensuring a healthy heart is crucial for longevity, and incorporating the following habits into your daily routine can enhance your cardiovascular health and minimize the risk of heart disease.

Regular physical activity

Participating in regular physical activities, such as brisk walking, running, swimming, or cycling, greatly benefits cardiovascular health. Strive for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Physical exercise strengthens the heart, enhances blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, and aids in weight management, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

A balanced and nutritious diet

Adopting a balanced and nutritious diet is fundamental for maintaining a healthy heart. Emphasize the consumption of a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Minimize the intake of saturated and trans fats, sodium, and added sugars. A heart-healthy diet supplies essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants that promote cardiovascular health, helping you maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Stress management

Chronic stress detrimentally impacts heart health. Employ stress management techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or engaging in hobbies to reduce stress levels. Prioritizing self-care and discovering effective stress management strategies contribute to a healthier heart.

Adequate sleep

Quality sleep plays a vital role in maintaining heart health. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Inadequate sleep can heighten the risk of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, all of which contribute to heart disease. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing sleep environment facilitate restful sleep.

Avoiding tobacco and moderating alcohol consumption

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption have detrimental effects on heart health. If you smoke, it is crucial to quit smoking, and if you consume alcohol, do so in moderation. Tobacco use damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease, while excessive alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure and heart failure.



