The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Green gold: People who eat more avocados consume fewer calories

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 02:54
Avocados are pictured as volunteers from a culinary school attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of guacamole in Concepcion de Buenos Aires, Jalisco, Mexico September 3, 2017 (photo credit: FERNANDO CARRANZA / REUTERS)
Avocados are pictured as volunteers from a culinary school attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of guacamole in Concepcion de Buenos Aires, Jalisco, Mexico September 3, 2017
(photo credit: FERNANDO CARRANZA / REUTERS)

A study examined what consuming two avocados a day does for families' diets, and the results were fascinating. Participants reported a faster feeling of satiety and researchers found that all participants consumed fewer calories yet received more nutrients from their total food intake.

People who eat avocados regularly tend to consume fewer calories and eat healthier foods, a new study finds. 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Not everyone remembers but the fruit, which in recent years has been served in hip cafes and had social media abuzz with pictures of avocado toast, in the past suffered from dubious public relations thanks to its fat content.
The avocado comes to us from Central and South America, where it was an integral part of the diet as early as 3,000 years ago. It is rich in oleic acid (monounsaturated fat), which makes it especially healthy for people whose diets lack animal fat (vegetarians, vegans and others who avoid or undereat meat, dairy products or fish). Also, it contains adequate levels of B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E and potassium.
(Credit: Courtesy)(Credit: Courtesy)

In the current study, published in the journal Nutrients, families were asked to consume 14 avocados weekly for a period of six months, and at the end of the study they reported a number of health improvements. This group included 72 families from Mexico totaling 231 people who reported that eating more avocados made them feel satiated faster.
The researchers also found that increasing avocado consumption caused families to eat less processed meat, chicken and eggs. This is compared to the control group that included families whose avocado consumption was lower, about three avocados a week.
"To date, there has been little information about how avocado consumption affects family nutrition," said Dr. Matthew Allison, a lecturer and head of preventive medicine at the University of California at San Diego School of Medicine.  “Recent studies on the subject focused on individuals, mostly adults, and mainly examined changes in markers in the blood for cardio-metabolic diseases. Our results show that nutritional education and high avocado consumption can reduce total caloric intake in Mexican families.”

Eat more avocados, but less of other foods

One of the surprising findings was that those who consumed the most avocados consumed the lowest amounts of some important nutrients, including vitamin D and calcium. Researchers say this is a characteristic that may be associated with less eating in general.
"The results of our study show that nutritional education and increased consumption of avocados led to a significant reduction in joint family caloric intake including calories derived from carbohydrates, protein, fat (also saturated), calcium, magnesium, sodium, iron, potassium and vitamin D," said a scientist who examined data from a study by Dr. Lorena Pacheco from the Harvard School of Public Health.
Pacheco added that a secondary analysis of the data adjusted for energy consumption found that families who received nutritional education and ate more avocados increased their consumption of dietary fiber, monounsaturated fatty acids, potassium, vitamin D and folic acid. Scientists called for more research to look at how eating more avocados per capita would affect other populations and cultures.


Tags healthy eating Avocado Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The world must stand behind Israel in fight against terrorism -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by