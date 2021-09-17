The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

How does coffee affect your heart?

A new study has found how many cups of coffee you should drink a day to keep your heart going

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 06:03
Cup of coffee (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cup of coffee
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
People who are hooked on this popular brown drink really don’t need proof that coffee is good for your health. Yet a new study has found that drinking up to three cups of coffee a day can protect your heart
The study found that among people without diagnosed heart disease, regular coffee consumption of half to three cups of coffee a day was associated with a reduced risk of death from heart disease, stroke and early death for any reason.
These benefits don’t apply to other beverages.
(Credit: Ingimage)(Credit: Ingimage)
The study, recently presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual meeting, examined the coffee drinking habits of more than 468,000 people participating in the UK Biobank study, which holds comprehensive genetic and health information on more than half a million British citizens.
Of course, this isn’t the first study to investigate coffee consumption and its benefits. Previous studies already found that drinking moderate amounts of coffee can protect adults from Type II diabetes, Parkinson's disease, liver disease, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's and even migraines.
Regarding heart disease, an analysis of the findings from three main studies published in April found that drinking one or more cups of caffeine a day is associated with a reduced long-term risk of heart failure. Compared to people who don’t drink coffee, it was found that the risk of heart failure over time decreased between 5% and 12% for every cup of coffee consumed daily in two of the studies.
The risk of heart failure remains the same with drinking a cup of coffee/day in the third study. But when people drank two or more cups of black coffee a day, the risk dropped by about 30%, according to study results reported by CNN.
"The link between caffeine and reducing the risk of heart failure has been surprising,” said study editor Dr. David Cao, medical director at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, in April.
People think that coffee and caffeine are “bad” because they’re associated with  heart palpitations, high blood pressure, etc. The consistent link between increased caffeine consumption and reduced risk of heart failure makes this assumption incorrect, Cao stated.
(Credit: Ingimage)(Credit: Ingimage)
We need to clarify that most research on coffee is done only on drinking black coffee. However, adding milk, sugar and flavors can add a lot of calories, sugar and fat, which negate the health benefits of coffee. 
In fact, according to an analysis published in the Journal of Public Health and conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois and the University of California, two-thirds of those who drink coffee add too much cream, milk and sugar to coffee, which adds 69 calories a day.
In addition, people with sleep problems or uncontrolled diabetes should consult a doctor before drinking coffee, experts said. 
Coffee also increases the likelihood of bone fractures in women at risk. In men, however, it had no such effect.


Tags healthy eating food coffee Nutrition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

To our Arab-Israeli siblings: Thank you - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Eli Kavon

Three holy men we should be remembering - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by