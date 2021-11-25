The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

How to build a personal menu

It’s fairly easy to choose a daily meal plan that will keep you healthy and help you maintain weight.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 05:08
Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Building a personal menu can be a complex matter and depends on many factors. For example, two almost identical menus can provide a completely different result, so it’s important to eat products and quantities accurately and seek the help of experts. Want to find out what works for you? We’re here to help.
Building a personal menu should be tailored to each person, according to his or her needs in order to get the best results.

The mainstays of the personal menu are:

Goals, for example, weight reduction, adjusting the meal plan to treat clinical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol levels, and a desire to improve body composition or improve physical performance.
Personal preferences and adjustment to the individual lifestyle: such as preferring two big meals a day over four-five small ones, being vegan, drinking a glass of wine, or eating out on some days of the week, etc.
Adjust the menu for blood results, for example, if you have a fatty liver or low levels of iron.
(Credit: DROR KATZ)(Credit: DROR KATZ)

Adjusting the total calories for the estimated energy expenditure at rest: a man at rest consumes about 2,200 kcal according to the resting metabolic rate test (RMR) and women about 1,800 kcal.
For a man who isn’t active most of the day who consumes 2,600 calories/day, a menu with an energy content of about 1,900-2,000 kcal will allow him to lose weight without feeling relatively hungry. He shouldn’t restrict food so much that he’s only eating 1,400 calories a day, as this will impair muscle mass and cause him to feel so hungry he might return to his original calorie consumption and not lose weight.
Biking (Credit: Assaf Ronen)Biking (Credit: Assaf Ronen)

Menu adapted to the type and volume of physical activity: A woman who walks/jogs three times/week needs less calories and emphasis on various food components than a man who rides his bike every morning for 60-90 minutes and on weekends rides about three to four more hours on the field or on the road.
One issue that is a hot topic in the healthcare community is protein. Eating the right amount of protein (depending on age/weight/physical training) allows a person to maintain muscle mass and helps him reduce adipose fat tissue, while minimizing muscle damage during the weight loss process.
Studies have shown that exercisers need extra protein. The recommended amount is about 1.2-1.6 grams per 1 kg of body weight, while for athletes who want to lose weight while maintaining muscle tissue, the recommended protein intake is 2 grams or more. This amount may contribute to maintaining lean mass.
This article was written in partnership with Yotvata and first published on the Jerusalem Post's sister website, Walla!


Tags healthy eating diet Nutrition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by