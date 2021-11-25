The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Parenting

Free-range parenting experiment leaves at least one kid in tears

Twelve young children were given a completely free evening without any parental guidelines. How did this experiment end?

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 04:54
Pillow fight (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Pillow fight
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A new Australian program explores several different parenting styles and examines what the boundaries of parents and children are, how a parent reacts to other parents’ choices, and what can we learn and incorporate into our own parenting. It also looks at what is the best way to allow children to spend time at a party where everything is allowed.

It was a moment every child probably wishes for: An evening without rules, with other children but without parents, accompanied by chocolate fountains, mattress slides and a crazy pillow fight. But the experiment in Australia's new hit program "Parental Guidance" took a toll on some children and on their parents.
The program, accompanied by Australian parenting expert Dr. Justin Coulson, has 10 couples with completely different parenting styles compete in challenges with their children for three weeks. In a recent episode, the facilitators gave control of all 12 children for one night to Penny and Daniel, whose parenting style is defined as “free-range parenting,” which gives maximum independence to children. The parents organized a “storm party” for the children.
"Free parenting is not a completely permissive thing that allows children to go wild,” Coulson explained. “Many of these children have not experienced such a level of autonomy. It may not be easy for them. We as free parents believe our children have good values. When children are given a choice, what do they want to do? 
“I think what will happen is that our values will prevail,” he said.
But, when the kids stepped into a giant chocolate fountain with marshmallows, one young boy admitted: “My parents would never allow this.”
Freedom proved too much for young Jagan who burst into tears and had to be comforted by his friend Daniel even before the party started. 
His father Tony, who was watching from the sidelines, revealed: “I could see him thinking, “What's going to happen?” His father said that Jagan “likes his bedtime at 8:30 p.m. He doesn’t like anyone talking. He needs his fan. He’s quite anxious about his routine."
At an “enabling” party for children, as at a party where the children are free to do anything they choose, the kids enjoyed sliding on mattresses down the stairs and unlimited access to the computer and video games as their parents watched them in horror. 
“Why are all three of our children gathered around a screen?” one couple asked from the sidelines. Another concerned parent added that there was no sense of family, that most of the children just did their thing, whatever they wanted to do, but the sense of collective togetherness wasn’t there. 
Coulson admitted: “I imagine most parents will feel quite uncomfortable with the breathtaking informality.” 
He added that it’s “each person for himself.” The kids come and go as they please, the parents don’t initiate any routines or intervene if there are problems.
He welcomed this free and easy parenting style and said it has its benefits if there are also some limitations. 
"One thing we saw with free parenting is that it’s not permissive," he said at the end of the experiment. "It doesn’t allow children to do as much as they please. They still have boundaries. They just want their children to experience life."


Tags healthy living children Parenting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by