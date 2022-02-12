The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 can be fatal to fetuses of unvaccinated pregnant women - study

Having COVID-19 during pregnancy while unvaccinated leads to a higher chance of a miscarriage.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 15:21
Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Women who are expecting a baby but are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are at a higher risk of experiencing a stillbirth, according to a peer-reviewed study, published on Thursday in the journal Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

It confirms that pregnant women can suffer from tissue destruction in the placenta while suffering from the virus if they are not vaccinated. The placenta essentially is what "unites the fetus to the maternal uterus," according to its definition in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Therefore, having COVID-19 during pregnancy leads to a higher chance of a miscarriage because the placenta would not be able to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the fetus.

Pregnant women, in general, are more susceptible to COVID, as pregnancy weakens the immune system, according to multiple studies.

A different study, however, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hadassah-University Medical Center reported last November that getting vaccinated between 27-31 weeks and earlier of pregnancy will better protect the baby.

Regarding the multi-national study, it was comprised of 68 different COVID cases among a group of unvaccinated pregnant women, in addition to clinicopathological analysis by a multinational group of 44 perinatal specialists from 12 countries.

A Palestinian student receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Dura, in the West Bank city of Hebron, January 24, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90) A Palestinian student receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Dura, in the West Bank city of Hebron, January 24, 2022. (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

All those involved had autopsy pathology findings of a stillborn or a neonatal death - death which occurs within 28 days of the baby's birth -  as well as placentas that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 following positive diagnosis of the mothers with the virus. All 68 placentas, as well as 30 autopsies, were examined.

Researchers called the tissue destruction of the placenta "SARS-CoV-2 placentitis," in the study's findings, as the fetuses themselves carried by the women showed no abnormalities. The destruction itself had three stages: clotting in the organ’s vascular system by the fibrin protein, the cells' death in the placenta's protective cell layer, then the inflammation of the placenta itself.

These findings come after many other studies were published in relation to pregnancy and the novel coronavirus, such as one published a few days earlier from the Massachusets General Hospital, where researchers confirmed that babies born of mothers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have a higher antibody count than babies born of unvaccinated mothers.

Last November, the CDC reported that pregnant women infected with the Delta variant are at an increased risk of stillbirth or even dying during childbirth. 

Ben Zion Gad contributed to this report.



Tags pregnant Baby vaccine COVID-19 Birth Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by