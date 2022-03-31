The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

This Facebook group is empowering pregnant/postpartum women

Ima Hozeret L’Jeans – Mom’s Back in Her Jeans – is the largest, leading Facebook community in Israel today focusing on female empowerment, fitness, nutrition and support.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 16:41
JEANS: A return to normal life. (photo credit: Jason Leung/Unsplash)
JEANS: A return to normal life.
(photo credit: Jason Leung/Unsplash)

Fitting into that one pair of jeans is a diet/fitness goal for many women. Yet one group is using that goal to take it beyond the physical and give women the tools to thrive.

Ima Hozeret L’Jeans – Mom’s Back in Her Jeans – is the largest, leading Facebook community in Israel today focusing on female empowerment, fitness, nutrition and support.

The Hebrew-language group has 177,000-strong women and “champions” of all ages, from all over the country, who have decided to make a real, lasting change in their lives, through a winning combination of nutrition, fitness and developing their self-confidence, sense of self-fulfillment and self-love.

Led by Honore Ockstein and Rona Even, they keep the focus on the mothers themselves and the difficulties in the postpartum period – unlike existing groups that emphasize children and their upbringing, husbands and various household chores.

The group has a contagious energy of fulfillment, faith and female empowerment. This is the power the community provides to its members; the women in the community share their stories, read, consult, respond and overcome challenges small and large.

HONORE OCKSTEIN, fitness trainer. (credit: Reut Ofir) HONORE OCKSTEIN, fitness trainer. (credit: Reut Ofir)

The mentors have given many workshops; Ockstein and Even have now decided to be the first in the country to launch a pregnancy workshop aimed at maintaining a healthy lifestyle during and after pregnancy. The Making a Change workshop stresses proper nutrition and strengthening self-love and self-esteem post-pregnancy

Making a Change is bolstered by professional guidance and personal support from a clinical dietitian, physiotherapist and parent counselor. They closely accompany participants during this crucial period, challenging and empowering the mothers to make them the best they can be for their babies, with tools for childbirth preparation and maintaining a healthy body.

AFTER THE birth of her son, Ockstein, 37, a fitness trainer, felt a sense of loneliness and alienation inside her body. 

The mother of three, she gave birth to her youngest last September after having a stillborn about a year ago in the ninth month. She wanted to “get back in her jeans,” which symbolized there was still an outside world waiting for her as a mother. 

It reminded her to occasionally sneak a look in the mirror and to love what she would see there. Wanting to share this sensation, she opened the group to support other mothers like herself.

Even, a 40-year-old clinical mentor and dietitian, suffered in her youth from an excess of blood lipids, which can cause fat deposits in artery walls, increasing risk for heart disease. It forced her to change her diet and opened up a new world of healthy nutrition, enabling her to recover.

She was exposed to women’s obsession with diets and felt that her mission was to instill in women the realization that a woman’s connection with herself is essential – only then can results be achieved.

In 2018, she met Ockstein through the group, who became her partner and best friend. Together they set up the workshops that now help hundreds of women every month make a real change in their lives.

The name they chose for the group represents a return to a normal life after birth. Physically and mentally, jeans symbolize life. ❖



Tags Facebook women pregnant Birth Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by