A new study suggests that pregnant women may exhibit strong and variable immunity in response to COVID-19.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (USCF) analyzed blood samples from 50 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 between March and December 2020. They found that while some women showed a strong immune response to the virus, other showed a more muted response.

"We found that pregnant women can mount a robust and variable immune response to SARS-CoV-2." Dr. Malavika Prabhu, lead author of the study

Higher levels of certain immune markers

The study also found that pregnant women who were hospitalized with COVID-19 had higher levels of certain immune markers compared to those who experienced mild or asymptomatic cases.

Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

"We found that pregnant women can mount a robust and variable immune response to SARS-CoV-2," said lead author Dr. Malavika Prabhu, an assistant professor of obstetrics gynecology and reproductive sciences at UCSF. "This could be due to a range of factors, including differences in individual immune systems, age, gestational age, or severity of infection."

The findings suggest that pregnant women may not be a homogenous group when it comes to COVID-19 immunity and that some may require different approaches to care than others.

"This study highlights the need for continued research to better understand the complex interplay between pregnancy and COVID-19 and to identify ways to support the health and well-being of pregnant women during this pandemic and beyond," said co-author Dr. Yasser El-Sayed, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at UCSF.

The study is one of the largest to date to examine the immune response of pregnant women to COVID-19. It adds to a growing body of research on how the virus affects pregnancy and highlights the importance of including pregnant women in clinical trials for vaccines and treatments.

"By including pregnant women in clinical research, we can gain a better understanding of how to optimize care for this vulnerable population and protect both mothers and babies from COVID-19," Dr. Prabhu said.

Overall, the study suggests that pregnant women may have a more nuanced immune response to COVID-19 than previously thought and that more research is needed to understand this variability for clinical care.