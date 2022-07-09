The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Pregnant women with COVID-19 can be treated with nitric oxide gas - study

Patients receiving inhaled nitric oxide had an approximate 60% shorter stay at the Intensive Care Unit and about a 64% shorter hospitalization altogether.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 11:27
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
AN ULTRASOUND examination for a pregnant woman at a gynecology clinic in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

High doses of inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) could be used to treat pregnant women who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, a new study revealed.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, found that if the patient is heavily monitored during treatment, iNO is an effective treatment to wean pregnant women off of supplemental oxygen faster and therefore reduce the length of the patients' stay at the hospital.

This, in turn, can clear up beds faster, in particular as Israel is facing the 6th wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospital beds are quickly filling up. It also significantly reduces the high risk posed to pregnant women, who are four times more likely to die from coronavirus than non-pregnant women, according to lead author Carlo Valsecchi, MD. “They also face a greater risk of obstetric complications such as preeclampsia, preterm delivery, and stillbirth,” he said. 

By the numbers

Of the 71 pregnant patients monitored between March 2020 and December 2021, 51 were treated with the standard of care only (oxygen supplement, etc.) and 20 were treated with the standard of care as well as with 30-minute sessions twice daily of iNO.

According to the researchers who conducted the study from four Boston hospitals and led by Massachusetts General Hospital, the iNO treatment gets patients out quicker while causing no side effects.

A doctor examines a pregnant woman at a hospital in the province of Fayoum (credit: REUTERS)A doctor examines a pregnant woman at a hospital in the province of Fayoum (credit: REUTERS)

Patients receiving iNO needed approximately 63% less oxygen supplementation, had an approximate 60% shorter stay at the Intensive Care Unit and about a 64% shorter hospitalization altogether.

Senior author Lorenzo Berra, MD, said that "to date, very few respiratory treatments to complement supplemental oxygenation in COVID-19 pregnant patients have been tested."

“Investigators from all four medical centers that participated in our study agreed that administration of high dose nitric oxide through a snug-fitting mask has enormous potential as a new therapeutic strategy for pregnant patients with COVID-19,” he said.

"Administration of high dose nitric oxide through a snug-fitting mask has enormous potential as a new therapeutic strategy for pregnant patients with COVID-19"

Senior author Lorenzo Berra, MD

The data analyses within the study "accounted for age, body mass index, gestational age, use of steroids, remdesivir and the study center."

What is nitric oxide treatment?

Nitric oxide was initially approved by the FDA in 1999 as a therapeutic gas treatment for "mechanically ventilated newborns with hypoxic respiratory failure," according to MGH. 

“Above all, our study supports the safety of high dose nitric oxide in the pregnant population, and we hope more physicians will consider incorporating it into carefully monitored treatment regimens,” said Berra. 



Tags medicine pregnant pneumonia Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by