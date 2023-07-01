The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

What are the biggest myths on fertility?

"Put your legs up after sex," "don't wear boxers," "don't put your phone in your pocket" and more. Two experts in Israel determine what is true and what is myth on the likelihood of fertility.

By PROF. YOEL SHOPRO/WALLA!, DR. ERAN ALTMAN/WALLA!
Published: JULY 1, 2023 02:52

Updated: JULY 1, 2023 02:55
An embryo week 9-10 (photo credit: lunar caustic/Wikimedia Commons)
An embryo week 9-10
(photo credit: lunar caustic/Wikimedia Commons)

There are several myths that people are willing to swear by, and "if you just do this everything will be fine" and maybe "if you do this, you will never get pregnant." So the best experts in Israel, Prof. Yoel Shopro and Dr. Eran Altman, addressed the most common myths about pregnancy and fertility.

They stated that women are not the only ones who can suffer from fertility problems. 

In one-third of the cases where there is infertility in a couple, it is due to a decrease in the man's fertility. That's why finding out the man's fertility is extremely important and neglect can prevent the right treatment.

Does the age of the man affect the health of the newborn child? - Not necessarily

Studies show that there is a slight increase in the risk of schizophrenia, autism and other health problems in children of fathers over the age of 45.

Do tight pants or boxers damage sperm? - False

Although the ideal temperature for the testicles is 2-4 degrees lower than normal body temperatures, no evidence has been found that wearing tight underwear raises the temperature enough to cause a problem.

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)

Are there drugs that can damage sperm fertility? - True

While testosterone treatment can be suitable for some men who suffer from problems with sexual function, taking drugs significantly reduces the sperm count and sometimes even results in a complete absence of sperm production.

Does being in a hot tub or hot water actually harm sperm fertility? - Partially true

There is a certain negative effect on men who have very hot baths for a long time. But there's difficulty in conducting accurate studies on the subject.

Are there jobs with more risk of decreased fertility? - True

There is a decrease in sperm quality in people who work near stoves and drivers who sit for long hours as a result of an increase in the temperature of their testicles.

Having sex every other day is most recommended for increased fertility - False

A couple trying to conceive is recommended to have sex as much as possible. In studies that compared having intercourse every day to having intercourse once every other day for the chance of conceiving, a slight advantage was found for those who were having intercourse every day.

Fertility treatments cause obesity - False

In some parts of the treatment and depending on the ovarian response, there may be a feeling of swelling due to fluid accumulation. This condition is not obesity (even if there is a small weight gain) and is reversible. However, it is important to maintain dietary habits during treatment, so as not to become obese due to loss of control over dietary habits.

Using the morning-after pill lowers the chance of miscarrying

The morning-after pills reduce the chance of conception from the same sexual contact that occurred close to taking them. They do not have a similar effect in the longer term.

If there is a fertility problem, it will show up in the first attempt to get pregnant and not later - False

Infertility is defined as failure to conceive during 6-12 months of unprotected intercourse and there is no difference whether it is the first, second or fourth child.

Lying on your back during intercourse will help to get pregnant - False

Once the sperm reaches the cervix, the sexual position is irrelevant.

Fertility treatments may cause misdiagnoses of breast cancer - False

Fertility treatments do not increase the risk of breast cancer (after ascertaining the background risk factors). The reason why every fertility patient undergoes a breast evaluation before the treatment is to rule out the existence of a tumor that may grow as a result of the increase in the level of estrogen and progesterone in the blood during the treatments.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by