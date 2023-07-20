The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

Health Ministry orders Assuta reduce activity after IVF scandals

Assuta private hospital's IVF unit in Tel Aviv will be limited and supervised after fetus mix-up that followed another one at its Rishon Lezion hospital

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 20, 2023 13:44
Illustrative image of Invitro therapy. (photo credit: PROFESSOR RONIT MECHTINGER)
Illustrative image of Invitro therapy.
(photo credit: PROFESSOR RONIT MECHTINGER)

After holding a hearing on Thursday morning with officials at Assuta’s private hospital in Tel Aviv’s Ramat Hahayal, the Health Ministry ordered that its in-vitro fertilization unit must reduce its activity and that the hospital should appoint a senior expert from outside the medical center to supervise what is carried out, assist in updating procedures and implementing them and instill a culture of safety and reporting and management of unusual events at the hospital. 

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the ministry’s medical division who conducted the hearings as well as the in-depth investigation of mix-ups in handing embryos, examined the set of data including administrative deficiencies in the field of treatment safety. She said the unit’s failures were due to a poor organizational culture and high workloads in the IVF unit.

Reducing the activity in the unit includes a ban until further notice of performing more than 25 operations (egg extractions and embryo retrievals) in a working day; after the limit is reached, the reception of new patients in the unit must be stopped immediately.

Additionally, the unit’s work, including in its lab, must close its doors by 11 pm.

Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization) Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

A proposal for the appointment of an external supporter will have to be  submitted and an orderly plan for its activities must be sent to the ministry for review and approval. Failure to submit an offer and may lead to more serious measures being taken, Mizrahi warned. 

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of IVF treatments in privately owned medical institutions, raising the need to increase and ensure the mechanisms required to maintain the quality and safety of treatment in this system, and in particular in the issues of ensuring working conditions, personnel status and appropriate infrastructures. IVF treatments, most of them paid for by the four health funds, have supplied private hospitals with considerable income. 

The hospital mistakenly used the wrong sperm and ova multiple times

A few months ago, a child conceived at the IVF unit at Ramat Hahayal, was found not to have a genetic link to his father, raising concerns that the hospital mixed up sperm samples during the IVF process. 

Assuta stated that it had been contacted by a couple who performed IVF in 2018 and recently conducted a genetic test at a facility outside of Israel. The test showed that apparently, there was no genetic connection between the baby and the father, meaning that the sperm sample may have gotten mixed with a different sperm sample.

The latest suspected case of a mix-up during the IVF process came about a year after a woman who underwent the process at another Assuta private IVF unit – in Rishon Lezion – was found to carry and deliver a baby who was not her biological child. The woman, who underwent risky surgery to save the baby, who also had surgical intervention afterwards, is now raising the girl with her husband at home.

The ministry then investigated the scandal and found that “economic considerations were preferred over basic principles of maintaining the quality and safety of treatment.”

The ministry also charged that “this preference turned the medical institution into an assembly line, derailed the cart and caused suffering and pain, not only to the patients who are in the first circle of the event, but to the community of patients and caregivers in Assuta and in all the IVF units in Israel.”



Related Tags
IVF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by