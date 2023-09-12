63-year-old and 26-year-old start a parenthood journey

A remarkable couple, bridging a 37-year age gap, has taken the unconventional route of embarking on a journey toward parenthood. Despite facing backlash from online critics, they have chosen to celebrate their love by donning stylish attire and sharing their vibrant photos on social media.

This duo, who have garnered considerable attention on social media platforms for over a year, remain undeterred by the negativity and hateful comments that frequently litter the internet. However, recent events have escalated the intensity of both the attention and the animosity they receive.

A tank top?

In a recently shared TikTok video, Cheryl, at 63 years old, confidently showcases herself in a pink-purple ensemble, consisting of shorts and a tank top. She passionately expresses her commitment to dressing in a way that empowers her and boosts her self-esteem. While some applaud her confidence, others offer less favorable opinions.

One commenter remarked, "It's becoming increasingly controversial."

To this, Shani retorted, "You must realize you're no longer 18."

Another chimed in, "You're too mature to dress like that," and similar sentiments were expressed.

A baby, too?

Cheryl's partner, Curran, 26, had previously disclosed their plan to conceive a child via surrogacy. Regrettably, their journey encountered obstacles.

In April, they learned that their $7,000 investment in a surrogate mother had gone awry. The surrogate mother allegedly violated the terms of their contract by engaging in unprotected intercourse with her partner during fertilization treatments.

"We were devastated," they shared during an interview with The Sun, a British newspaper.

Despite this setback, the couple maintains their determination to fulfill their dream, even in the face of relentless criticism.

One individual wrote, "Honestly, bringing a child into the world and depriving them of their mother at a young age, it might be better not to have the child at all."

Another individual raised concerns: "The child you bring into the world will have to cope without their mother by the age of 15. What kind of upbringing will they have? How much time will they get to spend with her?"

Nevertheless, some supporters came to the couple's defense, encouraging them to prioritize their own happiness over the opinions of others.