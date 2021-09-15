The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Some people age faster than others. Here’s why

Several recent studies have revealed a powerful anti-aging protein. The problem is that this protein is in a significant amount in only one in five people. 

By Meor Moagar  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 07:58
An elderly couple (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An elderly couple (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Why do some people look older in their 20s while others will look young forever? 
This question concerns many people. Yet, it is still considered a mystery. In recent years, there have been several intriguing studies that found various factors which affect the process and may shed more light on a really important dilemma.
An article in the scientific journal Nature Communications explains the hallmarks of aging: "A substantial loss of muscle mass and strength (sarcopenia), a decreased regenerative capacity and a compromised physical performance are hallmarks of aging skeletal muscle.”
The article centers on one factor that researchers realized could influence this process, a factor which you probably aren’t aware of.
“Genetic studies have identified a powerful aging suppressor gene, Klotho, which encodes a membrane-bound and circulating hormonal protein in mice and humans,” according to the study
While most research on Klotho has only involved lab mice, one academic paper focused on a group of women. The study recruited 90 mothers who stated that their daily lives involve "high mental stress" and 88 other women who lead more relaxed lives. All women were generally healthy and in their 30s or 40s.
According to the researchers, among the women who faced high mental stress there was a significantly lower rate of this hormone. 
Dr. Aric Prather, a lecturer in psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco who led the study, said that "our findings suggest that Klotho, which we now know is very important for health, may help reduce mental stress, various diseases and premature death."
At the same time, however, Prather stressed that his study is merely observational and has not shown a cause-and-effect relationship between high levels of stress and a decrease in this protein level, and certainly has not shown that such a connection accelerates the aging process..
The University of California study was conducted after researchers at the same university identified that a particular genetic variant found in one in five people causes increased production of Klotho. In this study, scientists were able to prove that the cognitive abilities of the subjects were better and that their prefrontal cortex was larger. In addition, the researchers explained, these people tend to live longer and suffer from fewer diseases associated with aging.
In another study, the same group of researchers went even further and increased the amount of Klotho in the bodies of laboratory mice. Their findings showed that this improved the brain function of these mice and reduced a measure of particular toxins which were linked in other studies to the development of Alzheimer's disease.
And with all these findings, it’s still important to say: it will probably be a long time before extensive experiments are performed in humans and until we understand exactly if and how Klotho affects the aging process along with the risk of developing various diseases. 
Of course until then, no one will recommend taking experimental supplements, but there is one finding which can certainly be used to improve life in general, and perhaps even slow aging.
We know how mental stress affects our body, mind and psyche. A long line of studies have proven that stress increases the production of inflammation in our body, elevates the risk of various diseases and adversely affects many biological processes. The good news is that today there are plenty of proven ways to improve our response to stress and reduce its impact on us.
The first step in this direction is to increase awareness of how stress is handled in our lives. And as awareness increases, we too can examine what tools may help lower the flames. It’s certainly difficult and might require professional help, but it’s one of the best investments we can make for ourselves throughout our lives.
This articles was originally published by The Jerusalem Post Hebrew sister website, Walla!


Tags emotional stress stress aging
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The state needs to invest more in the Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by