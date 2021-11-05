The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Why did an Egyptian man swallow his cell phone?

A man suffering from abdominal pain was rushed to a hospital. This is what was discovered.

By WALLA!  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 16:12
Cell phone (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cell phone (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

In Egypt, a man had severe stomach pain for six months. He went to a hospital where doctors examined him and took x-rays. They were shocked at what they saw in his stomach,  and also by how long it had been in there.

There have been reports of people who have swallowed a variety of objects and were then admitted to the emergency room in critical condition. One man swallowed 40 knives, another swallowed a pound of nails and screws, and one woman accidentally swallowed a condom that invaded her lungs. 
But this story is probably the first one  about a man who swallowed a phone - whole!
Egyptian doctors were shocked to see a man who had swallowed an entire phone. 
The patient admitted that he had swallowed the device six months before he came to the hospital, but at that time he was too embarrassed to ask for help. He hoped that the phone would leave his body naturally, but since unfortunately it remained he was really suffering.
The small phone blocked the passage of food in the digestive tract and also caused life-threatening abdominal damage that required immediate surgery. The operation took place at the Aswan University Hospital.
Muhammad al-Dahshuri, chairman of the board of Aswan University Hospital, said it was the first time they had seen a case like this, according to the United Arab Emirates newspaper Gulf Today.
So far, there hasn’t been an official update on the man's health condition but it’s estimated that he will recover completely. 
And yet one question remains: Why did he swallow his cell phone??!!


