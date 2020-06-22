The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Carmel fossils show prehistoric humans migrated to Israel during Ice Age

Before the jawbone from the Carmel was found, modern humans were thought to have left Africa around 100,000 years ago.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 22, 2020 11:21
Carmel fossils revolutionize understanding of human journey from Africa to Israel during Ice Age (Israel Antiquities Authority)
Prehistoric modern humans first left Africa to migrate north during the Ice Age and were able to adapt to the cold climate persisting in Israel and the Middle East back then, new research conducted by scholars at the Israel Antiquities Authority and at the University of Haifa has shown.
The study, whose findings were published in the Journal of Human Evolution on Sunday, analyzed fossils unearthed in the Misliya Cave in Mount Carmel dating back about 200,000 years.
Remains of specific species of rodents typical of northern and colder regions were identified close to a human jawbone, the earliest known evidence of the presence of homo sapiens outside Africa, which was found in the cave about two years ago. The results offer new insights into the journey and presence of modern humans in the region.
“It is amazing to learn about modern human evolution from the remains of one small rodent,” Dr. Lior Weisbrod of the IAA commented in a release. “Among the species discovered during the excavation, we were also very surprised to discover animals capable of living only in cold climates - especially one species called Ellobius lutescens, which lived here during the Ice Age and disappeared from our region more than 150,000 years ago. This signifies that, here in Israel, cold conditions prevailed that allowed such animals to survive. Finding the human jawbone in the same layer where the rodent lived, suggests that these early humans survived under these conditions!”
Before the jawbone from the Carmel was found, modern humans were thought to have left Africa around 100,000 years ago. The harsh climate of the Ice Age was believed to have discouraged them to move further north. The new research suggests that this was not the case, strengthening the belief that the ability to adapt has characterized humanity since its dawn.

“Prehistoric discoveries in Israel, and in other regions of North Africa and southeastern Europe, are changing existing perceptions on human evolution,” Prof. Mina Weinstein-Evron of the Zinman Institute of Archeology at the University of Haifa explained in a release. “These discoveries shed light on the origins of modern humans and the development of their physiological and behavioral capabilities. These capabilities enabled us to reach each of the continents in a relatively short time, in evolutionary terms, accelerated the extinction of earlier human species, and actually led our ancestors to dominate the world.”
She also pointed out that if the climate was not the factor that initially delayed our ancient ancestors, new questions arise regarding possible alternative explanations, including population demographics, interactions with other human species and the role of technological innovations.
“The tiny remains of the animals we examined are of paramount importance to the study of human evolution,” Weisbrod concluded. “With the help of fossils, one can determine under what conditions ancient humans could have survived in different prehistoric times, and at what rate human adaptability evolved in order to adjust to diverse climatic conditions."


