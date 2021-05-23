The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Anti-inflammatories like Ibuprofen do not worsen symptoms, study indicates

The results did not show any significant association between the drugs and severe coronavirus conditions, including mortality and critical conditions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2021 14:30
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A new study supports a growing pool of evidence that disproves an association between non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and worsening coronavirus symptoms.
Previous unpublished research and theories hypothesized that these common drugs, such as ibuprofen, may actually amplify the virus' effects, however the study, published by the Lancet Rheumatology Journal on May 7th, indicated otherwise. 
NSAIDS increase the Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors in the lungs, arteries, heart, kidney, and intestines and this enzyme is sometimes used by coronavirus as a cell entry point. Researchers worried that the NSAIDS could be harmful because of this and that they might delay diagnosis by masking symptoms such as fever and inflammation.
Using data from 255 UK medical facilities on some 60% of the country's hospitalized corona cases, researcher Thomas Drake and his colleagues studied the relation between NSAID exposure and severe coronavirus symptoms. They looked at mortality rates, patients in critical condition, tracheal intubation, oxygen ventilation, and kidney damage among patients who took NSAIDs within 2 weeks of hospitalization compared to those who didn't.
The results did not show any significant association between the drugs and the worsening of the aforementioned conditions. What's more, NSAID use was similar in those who died and those who survived. 
These results seem to support the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who all said NSAIDs can be taken for coronavirus symptoms, with careful monitoring. 
However, the study did not account for the potential influence  discontinuation of the drugs in the hospital, low dosages, and a short treatment period, may have had on the data. It also did not address which drug families are the most effective in treating coronavirus symptoms. Therefore, more research on the effects of NSRAIDs on worsening coronavirus symptoms is likely to follow.


Tags drugs Coronavirus research Ibuprofen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by