Coronavirus humoral immunity may decline in months after infection - study

Researchers called for a larger study of humoral immunity saying that their small study emphasizes the need for further research.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 08:18
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
A new preliminary study from Chonqing Medical University found a decline in some indicators of humoral immunity in 20 patients who had recovered from COVID-19.  
The study found a decline in neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) and IgG, the anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike receptor-binding domain, over the course of eight months. The study also found a correlation between IgG and NAb levels seen at the begging of the study. This shows that eight months following recovery, protective immunity levels may not be the same.
The study looked at people who had recovered from SARS-CoV-2 over the course of the eight months following their recovery. In some of the patients, the study found that some indicators of immunity decreased below detectable levels in the 8-month period.
This is significant for those who have been infected with the virus and may have implications for vaccinations.
“Facing the challenge of the second wave of SARS­CoV­2,the risk of reinfection by the currently dominant SARS­CoV­2 S­G614 variants is worthy to be considered, especially for Chinese convalescent patients infected by wild­ type SARS­CoV­2,” said the researchers.
Humoral immunity is the immune response mediated by antibodies which protect the host in three ways: antibodies bind to pathogens to reduce or prevent their toxic effect or infectivity, antibodies coat pathogens which facilitates other immune responses against them, antibodies also activate other immune responses, according to the journal Nature.
Researchers called for a larger study of humoral immunity saying that their small study emphasizes the need for further research.


