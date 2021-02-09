The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Purim could cause new outbreak in ultra-Orthodox sector

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash: ‘We should not pay for rejoicing on Purim with human life.’

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 15:06
Purim groggers, masks and hamantaschen (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Purim groggers, masks and hamantaschen
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
 Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said he is extremely worried that the upcoming Purim holiday will cause a new and severe spike in COVID-19 infections among the ultra-Orthodox community. 
Speaking in an online press briefing on Tuesday, Ash also noted that although infections in the ultra-Orthodox sector are declining they are still worryingly high and called on the community to demonstrate responsibility regarding social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings. 
The holiday of Purim, which begins on the evening of February 25, is marked with prayer services in synagogue and large festive meals among friends and family. 
Last year, such gatherings were deemed responsible for the large outbreak of COVID-19 in March and Ash expressed concern that a similar outbreak could take place this year as well. 
“When [the Hebrew month of] Adar begins we increase our joy, but this year we need to rejoice differently,” said Ash citing the Talmudic comment about the month in which Purim falls. 
“We need to stop this outbreak this year. We remember what happened last year on Purim caused a lot of infection,” said Ash.
“We should not pay for rejoicing [on Purim] in the month of Adar with human life. We can rejoice responsibly which will not cause infection,” he continued, saying that the Hanukkah holiday in December which saw saying heavy that use of public transport was one of the big causes of a spike in infections at the time in the ultra-Orthodox community.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox purim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
