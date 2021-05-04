The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Drug used to treat diabetes can reduce renal and cardiovascular mortality

As kidney damage and failure are increasingly common, deadly, and expensive, Farxiga, can help save the lives of those suffering from chronic kidney disease.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2021 20:07
Prescription pain pills are dumped out on a table.
A drug previously used to control blood sugar in type 2 diabetes was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to reduce the effects of chronic kidney disease and renal failure on Friday. The drug, Farxiga (Dapagliflozin), decreased the risk of kidney deterioration and death by 44%.
Since blood cannot be filtered properly in damaged kidneys, the disease can cause life-threatening fluid and electrolyte imbalances and waste build-up in the body. In turn, kidney disease can affect cardiovascular function and increase overall mortality risks. While kidney disease is often caused by unregulated diabetes, high blood pressure, infection, urinary tract blockages, pain-killer overuse, etc. can also contribute to the condition.
One out of three diabetes patients suffers from chronic kidney disease (according to Israel's health maintenance organization), as well as 600 thousand people in Israel, raking up a net cost of 2.5 billion shekels in treatment each year, including dialysis and transplants. One out of ten people worldwide suffer from kidney failure, according to the FDA and cases are only expected to increase in the coming years, due to a greater prevalence in high blood pressure and diabetes. 
“Chronic kidney disease is an important public health issue, and there is a significant unmet need for therapies that slow disease progression and improve outcomes,” explained Aliza Thompson, M.D., M.S., deputy director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA’s Drug Evaluation and Research Center.
As kidney damage and failure are increasingly common, deadly, and expensive, Farxiga, can help save the lives of those suffering from chronic kidney disease. What's more, since kidney and cardiovascular disease are interrelated, the drug can also reduce heart failure. 
During the drug's research phase, 3,304 patients, 68% of which suffered from type 2 diabetes, were either medicated with 10mg of Farxiga or a placebo pill. After tracking the results for 2.4 years, researchers discovered a 31% decrease in mortality rates among those who took Farxiga. Deaths due to cardiovascular disease and hospitalization from heart failure were decreased by 29%.


Tags drugs death kidney Heart disease research
