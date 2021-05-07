The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Hebrew University researchers discover the taste of heavy water

While it is not radioactive, heavy water is highly coveted for its unique atomic structure and properties, which allow it to be used in the production of nuclear power and weapons.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 7, 2021 05:42
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An international team of researchers has discovered the answer to a long-standing puzzle within the scientific community, proving once and for all that D2O, or 'heavy water,' - a form of water which contains a different isotope deuterium (D), also known as 'heavy hydrogen' - has a sweet taste.
There is anecdotal evidence from 1935 that the taste of pure D2O is distinct from the neutral one of pure H2O, being described mostly as “sweet.” However, researchers in that study described their results as inconclusive.
The team, led by Masha Niv at Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Institute of Biochemistry, Food Science and Nutrition and Pavel Jungwirth at the Czech Academy of Sciences, decided to examine whether the rumors of the water's taste were true using cell-based experiments, human subjects, mouse models and molecular dynamics simulations.
The study, which was published in Communications Biology last month, found that heavy water could be distinguished from regular water based on taste alone. 
Moreover, the study also found that humans would likely be able to recognize the sweet smell, while rats would not. 
Rats had been found in previous studies to show harmful effects when the D2O levels in their blood reached higher levels, though it has been deemed safe by scientists for oral ingestion in small doses by humans.
During the study, participants received 3 samples of water. Two samples were ordinary water and the third was heavy water. 
Participants were asked to sniff the water, then to taste it while their noses were closed with clips, and finally to sip the water freely, without nose clips. 
When the researchers added the carbolic acid salt lactisole, which inhibits sweet taste receptor T1R2/T1R3, to the heavy water sample, it decreased the sweet taste for humans and blocked the activation of sweet taste receptor at the cell-level. 
This demonstrated to the researchers that the sweet taste receptor T1R2/T1R3, which is activated in humans by sugars and artificial sweeteners, is also activated by heavy water. 
While it is not radioactive, heavy water is highly coveted for its unique atomic structure and properties, which allow it to be used in the production of nuclear power and weapons.
In certain types of nuclear reactors, heavy water's heavier hydrogen isotope acts as a neutron moderator and coolant, allowing it to slow down neutrons so they are more likely to react with certain uranium isotopes.
While its highly sought-after status leaves it with a high price tag, “a better understanding of our sweet taste receptors may lead to new ways of eliciting sweet sensation, without the sugar,” Niv said in a statement.
Since the sweet taste receptors which the heavy water ilicits responses from exist in tissues other than the human tongue, the findings could have future implications in the medical field as well.
“Our sweet taste receptor belongs to a very important family of receptors called GPCRs," Nev explained. "GPCRs are important drug targets and deeper insights into their activation mechanisms may deepen our understanding of this useful family of proteins”.
The most notable difference in physical properties between D2O and H2O is the roughly 10% higher density, which results in a heavier molecule with slightly higher freezing and boiling points.


Tags Hebrew University Nuclear israeli science science scientific study water Research and development research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by