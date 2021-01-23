The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel to expand rapid testing sites in preparation for ‘green passports’

The green passport would allow those who have been vaccinated with two jabs for at least seven days.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 23, 2021 18:35
Rapid coronavirus tests used in Israel (photo credit: SOFIA ISRAEL)
Rapid coronavirus tests used in Israel
(photo credit: SOFIA ISRAEL)
 Preparations are underway to establish many more rapid testing stations throughout the county, according to a release by Quidel, the company that owns the Sofia rapid testing devices. 
The complexes would enable cultural and other events to open as infection declines and more people are vaccinated, paving the way for Israel’s green passport program.
There were more than 7,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, the Health Ministry said Saturday night. However, only 8.8% of people screened tested positive, down from 8.9% the day before and more than 9% most of the week prior.
For the first time last week, Israel’s reproduction rate dropped below one.
There have been 2,492,196 people who have received their first coronavirus vaccine.
The green passport would allow those who have been vaccinated with two jabs for at least seven days, people who have recovered from coronavirus and those who have a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours to participate in cultural and sporting events, as well as to visit museums and perhaps even gyms, hotels, restaurants, pools and other activities over time.
The green passport application has been designed, but the final rules and regulations surrounding the passport, nor when specifically, it will be released, have not yet been released. 
Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he planned to open the arts and culture industry in about two weeks after meeting with representatives from the arena. The announcement came as a shock to Health Ministry officials, though they did not rule such an option out. 
In the first stage, attendees would still have to wear masks and social distance. 
So far, those receiving vaccines are only eligible for what is known as a vaccination certificate that enables them to stay out of isolation if they come in contact with a sick person. The certificate is administered one week after the second jab.
The move comes at the same time as the United States prepares to open additional rapid testing stations, too, though Sofia has not been named as the testing provider. 
A White House web page dedicated to the coronavirus plan developed by President Joe Biden explains that the government will “ensure all Americans have access to regular, reliable and free testing.” 
One of the methods will be to invest in next-generation testing, including at home tests and instant tests, “so we can scale up our testing capacity by orders of magnitude.”
The Sofia rapid test used in Israel is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It is an antigen-based test, different from the standard swab-based PCR test currently performed in most settings. Some health officials have questioned its accuracy, although the tests were being used when Israel ran its “Green Island” program that allowed Israeli travelers to vacation in Eilat and the resort of the Dead Sea.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus Vaccine Israel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by