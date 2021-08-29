The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli scientists develop 'e-skin' that knows what movement you make

Scientists at the Technion have developed a highly stretchable electronic material and have created a wearable sensor capable of identifying bending and twisting motions with precision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 29, 2021 23:58
The new device (photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The new device
(photo credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Scientists at the Technion have produced a highly stretchable electronic material and have created a wearable sensor capable of identifying bending and twisting motions with precision. 
Essentially, it is an electronic skin.
It recognizes the range of movement human joints normally make, with a precision of up to half a degree. This breakthrough is the result of collaborative work, headed by Professor Hossam Haick from the Wolfson Faculty of Chemical Engineering.
It was recently published in Advanced Materials, a peer reviewed journal. 
Professor Haick's lab focuses on wearable devices. Wearable motion sensors can currently recognize bending movement, but not twisting. Sensors that recognize twisting are large and cumbersome.
Ph.D candidate Yehu David Horev and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Arnab Maity have found a way to overcome this problem. Horev found a way to form a composite material that is both usable as a sensor and is flexible, stretchable, breathable, biocompatible, and does not change its electrical properties when stretched.
Dr. Maity was able to solve the mathematics of analyzing the received signal. 
Professor Hossam Haick (credit: TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The novel sensor is breathable, durable and lightweight, allowing it to be worn on the human being for long periods of time. 
“This sensor has many possible applications,” Prof. Haick stated. 
“It can be used in early disease diagnosis, alerting of breathing alterations, and motor system disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. It can be used to assist patients’ motor recovery and be integrated into prosthetic limbs. In robotics, the feedback it provides is crucial for precise motion. In industrial uses, such sensors are necessary in monitoring systems, putting them at the core of the fourth industrial revolution.”


