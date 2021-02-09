The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Nearly half of Israelis admit to littering in the past year - study

Israel's litterbugs testified that the reason they littered was "not seeing a trash can nearby," or "not noticing" that they had done so, though they believe others likely do it "just for fun."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 05:07
A young girl stands with collected trash sign reading SOS (photo credit: RICARDO GOMES/REUTERS)
A young girl stands with collected trash sign reading SOS
(photo credit: RICARDO GOMES/REUTERS)
Around 45% of Israelis admitted to throwing a piece of trash in nature at least once in the last year, according to a new study published on Monday by the Natural Resources and Environmental Research Center at the University of Haifa.
The study said that regarding themselves, Israel's litterbugs often testified that the reason they littered was "not seeing a trash can nearby," or "not noticing" that they had done so. Regarding other people, most testified that they believe others do so "just for fun". 
"Most people do not tend to admit that they did something unacceptable and dumped waste, so it is likely that the percentage of dumping is even greater than this figure," said research student Naama Lev from the Natural Resources and Environmental Research Center, who led the study.
The study was based Lev's thesis and instructed by Prof. Ofira Ayalon from the Department of Natural Resource Management and Dr. Maya Negev from the School of Public Health at the University of Haifa.
During the study, the researchers examined the perceptions of 401 members from all races, genders, religions, ages and regions of the Israeli public regarding the dumping of personal waste at nature sites and parks.

The results of the study show that over 90% of the participants have visited a site in nature at least once or more in the past year. It also showed that participants also love seeing cleaner nature sites and place great importance (98.5% of the respondents) on the level of cleanliness of the site they visit.
Trash, which piles up mainly due to personal littering, on streets and beaches, in parks and nature sites increases the risk of many socio-economic and environmental problems, including aesthetic damage, soil and water pollution, damage to public health and increased spread of disease, damage to biodiversity, blockages in sewage systems and economic damage due to declining tourism.
The study also found that while litterbugs exist across all sectors of Israeli society, youths, ultra-Orthodox people, and residents of the Jerusalem area self-reported a higher frequency of littering compared to others.
The researchers also found that the most commonly reported type of trash which people reported seeing in nature as cigarette butts, with one of the participants saying he believes that "people think of them as biodegradable."
"This suggests that apparently, waste disposal behavior is influenced by many factors and that therefore, the ways of dealing with the phenomenon should also be different and varied," the researchers stated in the study. 
They added that according to the study, the move that the public believes would have the greatest impact in preventing the phenomenon would be issuing fines.
"Decision-makers, when attempting to deal with the phenomenon of littering and pollution at nature sites and parks, should take into account the characteristics of the phenomenon of littering in nature in Israel," the researches said. 
"They must plan a diverse course of action, which meets the great diversity of opinions and behaviors which make up the Israeli public," the researchers said. "Action in the established routes of enforcement, education, improving infrastructure according to these characteristics will allow for greater focus and accuracy, which will save resources and a cleaner nature. 
"There is a need to increase enforcement and the distribution of fines, especially on beaches and in the Sea of ​​Galilee, as well as open nature reserves, which are perceived as dirtier," the researchers concluded.


Tags environment ecology haifa university pollution trash plastic research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Merav Michaeli's nihilism will make Labor fall further from grace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by