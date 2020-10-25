New innovative radiotherapy institute approved for Shaare Zedek

The new institute will serve as a national center for cancer treatment with advanced and leading treatment methods and technologies.

The underground parking lot that will be located under the institute will be completed in the coming months and will add about 750 parking spaces for visitors and patients to Shaare Zedek.

The building is being designed by the FARROW office from Canada and Rubinstein-Ofer Architects.

New radiotherapy institute planned for Shaare Zedek Medical Center (Credit: FARROW (Canada)/Rubinstein Ofer Architects) The institute is the first part of a master plan approved a number of years ago. The second part of the plan will include a center for cancer research and treatment.

"Shaare Zedek Hospital has undergone renewal and development processes in recent years," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "The establishment of the innovative radiotherapy institute, which is expected to serve the residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area, is another step in making Jerusalem a leading city in the field of medicine and research. This is a leading radiotherapy institute that will constitute a significant medical center in its field in Israel."

"Shaare Zedek Medical Center has doubled in size in the last decade and is expected to continue to grow and develop in the coming decades," said the Director-General of Shaare Zedek, Prof. Ofer Merin. "The struggle with the coronavirus in recent months has highlighted the crucial importance of Shaare Zedek for Jerusalem and the need to expand and strengthen it. The radiotherapy institute, which will be one of the most advanced in Israel and around the world, will provide the city's residents with an advanced medical service and will be a world-renowned research and treatment center for cancer research."

The Jerusalem Municipality approved a new innovative radiotherapy institute for Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday.