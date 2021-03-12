People who get COVID after first dose can get second dose 3 months later

Israel's Health Ministry laid out its procedures for people who get infected with the coronavirus in-between receiving doses of the vaccine, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The new procedure applies to those who have been infected and diagnosed with coronavirus after receiving a positive serological test.

Under this new procedure, anyone who received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and subsequently gets infected will need to wait 3 months until receiving the second and final dose.

The Health Ministry sent out guidelines to all of Israel's healthcare services clarifying the new procedure, which includes provisions such as those who have already been infected will be able to receive their first dose upon being recognized as recovered and the time-frame for receiving the second dose.

The new system also provides procedures for receiving the green passport after receiving the first dose and later being declared a verified coronavirus patient, which will be updated six months starting from 7 days after receiving the vaccine.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}