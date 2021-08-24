The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Scientists find asteroid with fastest orbit, flies closest to the Sun

Dubbed 2021 PH27, the asteroid in question is around 1 kilometer in size and circles around the Sun, doing a full lap every 113 days, and flies closer than even Mercury.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 24, 2021 05:47
Asteroid illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Asteroid illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A newly discovered asteroid stands out as one of the fastest objects in the solar system, orbiting around the sun far faster than any other known asteroid.
Dubbed 2021 PH27, the asteroid in question is around 1 kilometer in size and circles around the Sun, doing a full lap every 113 days. This is far faster than any other object in the solar system, save for Mercury, the first planet from the Sun, which completes a lap in just 88 days.
But while Mercury may be faster, this asteroid can get closer.
2021 PH27 has an unstable orbit crossing Mercury and Venus in its orbit around the Sun. Most likely, it originated from the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars, getting dislodged and eventually getting caught in the Sun's orbit. But on occasion, this unstable orbit brings it even closer to the Sun than Mercury, and gets as close as 12.4 million miles (20 million km.) away from the Sun. For context, Mercury, at its closest, only gets to 29 million miles (47 million km.) away from the Sun.
And getting this close means the Sun's heat will hit the asteroid hard.
“2021 PH27 gets so close to the Sun that its surface temperature gets to around 900 degrees Fahrenheit at closest approach, hot enough to melt lead,” Carnegie Institution for Science's Scott Sheppard, who led the team discovering the asteroid, explained in a statement.
Because of the asteroid's unstable orbit, it won't stay that way forever. It is estimated that in a few million years or so, 2021 PH27 will eventually impact Mercury or Venus, or end up flying into the Sun.
But one question remains regarding this asteroid: Why have we only just discovered it now, if it's so close to the Sun?
The asteroid was discovered by Sheppard and an international team of astronomers on August 13. To do this, they had to utilize the Dark Energy Camera on the Victor M. Blanco 4 m. Telescope at Chile's Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory and had to be properly examined at twilight. This is because of how hard it is to find asteroids closer to the Sun than the Earth is, and how twilight is the ideal time to look for them.
This is true for all objects closer to the Sun than the Earth is, with Mercury and Venus always being most visible in the sky at twilight. 
These objects tend to approach the Earth during the daytime, which means they can often be obscured by the Sun's glare.
“Because the object was already in the Sun’s glare and moving more toward it, it was imperative that we determine the object’s orbit before it was lost behind our central star,” explained Dave Tholen of the University of Hawaii, who was part of the study. “I surmised that for an asteroid this size to remain hidden for so long, it must have an orbit that keeps it so near to the Sun that it is difficult to detect from Earth’s position.”
Asteroids closer to the Sun than the Earth is present a notable hole in most surveys of asteroids near the Earth due to being so difficult to detect, and as a result, understanding them is of vital importance.
This is because these asteroids still can come into close proximity of the planet, and thus could possibly pose a potential impact risk in the future.
“One of the reasons why it is hard to achieve the goal of finding 100% of all Near-Earth objects (NEO) larger than a kilometer is because some have orbits that help ‘hide’ them from Earth-based observers,” Tholen explained. “Objects like this one – orbiting entirely interior to the Earth’s orbit – are difficult to find and track. There are likely more such objects that have yet to be discovered, and we need a better census of them to estimate what might be the threat of Earth impact.”
As of now, scientists don't think 2021 PH27 could ever pose a threat to the planet, but the same cannot be said with certainty for all asteroids.
An asteroid impact remains one of the most dangerous possible natural disasters that could occur, however unlikely. It is for this reason that astronomers around the world, including NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), work to monitor all nearby asteroids and calculate their trajectory to see if any of them pose a threat to the planet.
This is done through the use of special "asteroid hunter" telescopes, but some projects, like the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission launched by NASA's PDCO and John Hopkins University, seek to find ways of defending against asteroids themselves.


Tags space science asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by