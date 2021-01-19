The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Technion offers new scholarship for cannabis entrepreneurship course

The 40-hour course is split up into 8 weekly five-hour evening sessions and is intended for entrepreneurs, doctors, investors, researchers, pharmaceutical employees, agricultural experts, academics.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JANUARY 19, 2021 01:29
A CanBreed researcher takes a sample from a cannabis plant. (photo credit: CANBREED)
As the future of Israel's recreational cannabis remains in doubt following the Knesset's early dispersal, the country's medical cannabis market continues to grow, leaving it as one of the few industries which have been emboldened during the coronavirus crisis.
Moreover, the pandemic and the various lockdowns which followed it have left many highly qualified Israelis unable to find work in their respective fields.
To help alleviate the crisis, the Technion's Continuing Education and External Studies Division, along with one of Israel's leading medical cannabis companies, Cann10, and AI cannabis analysis start-up, GemmaCert, recently announced that they will award 2 scholarships for the Technion's external 'Medical Cannabis Entrepreneurship' course, for professionals who interested in joining the medical cannabis industry.
The course teaches its students about the various aspects related to the development of products, entrepreneurship, research, and investments in the field of medical cannabis, supplying them with an understanding of historical background up to the present day and into future challenges and opportunities facing the field.
Each scholarship is for NIS 2,750 - half the tuition fee - which go towards participation in the eighteenth cycle of the program, which will begin on March 2, 2021 at the Technion campus in Sarona, Tel Aviv.
Last year, for the seventeenth cycle of the course, Cann10 partnered with the Technion to supply a full scholarship for women who were interested in entering the field but did not have a formal education on the matter.
The 40-hour course is split up into 8 weekly five-hour evening sessions and is intended for entrepreneurs, doctors, investors, researchers, pharmaceutical employees, agricultural experts, and academics interested in entering or studying the field.
"Apart from the medical aspect, the course, which is considered a significant milestone in the Israeli ecosystem currently being built around the medical cannabis industry," Oded Raviv, Director of the Technion's Continuing Education and External Studies Division, said. "[it] provides solutions and training in the field of technological and business entrepreneurship in medical cannabis through its content and lecturers, who are considered leading experts in their fields."
He emphasized the relevance of the scholarship and the course, adding that "the coronavirus period is a catalyst for professionals who are interested in moving into the field and we are happy to provide a unique opportunity for both of the students who eventually win the scholarship."
The course, which has long been working with Cann10, was started five years ago, and was the first of its kind in Israel.
"we joined the Technion several years ago to offer the most comprehensive and professional course in the field of medical cannabis, an area that has seen changing trends and has been gaining momentum in the direction of legalization for medical use in many places around the world."  Yael Meir, VP of Cann10, said.
Interested applicants must send an email to office@cann10.com, by February 1, 2021, along with a letter detailing how the scholarship will assist in the fulfillment of their professional plans in the field of medical cannabis and an up-to-date resume.
A professional committee made of representatives from the Technion and Cann10 will be placed in charge of choosing the 2 candidates who will receive the scholarships. The win will be announced on February 7, 2021.


