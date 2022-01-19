The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine president asked Bennett to mediate with Russia, Putin said no

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett brought up the topic of Ukraine in his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, offering to assist in averting a crisis between the countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 16:40

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 17:27
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi last month. (photo credit: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik-Kremlin via Reuters)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi last month.
(photo credit: Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik-Kremlin via Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an offer from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, an Israeli official confirmed on Wednesday.
When it was made public in October that Bennett was going to visit Putin in Sochi, Russia, that month, Kyiv reached out to Jerusalem asking that the prime minister assist in mediation with Moscow.
“One of the things they suggested was a summit in Jerusalem,” the official said confirming a report on Walla. He added that the Ukrainians noted how “Israel has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.”
Bennett brought up the topic of Ukraine in his meeting with Putin in Sochi, offering to assist in averting a crisis between the countries.
“When Putin said he wasn’t interested, the prime minister left it alone,” the official said. “After the Russian side said it wasn’t relevant, that was the end of it – there was no longer an option of Israel being a mediator.”
An activist holds Russia's national flag, during a rally at the war memorial complex Savur-Mohyla, damaged in the recent fighting with Ukraine's government forces,marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Donbas region,Ukraine September 8, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)An activist holds Russia's national flag, during a rally at the war memorial complex Savur-Mohyla, damaged in the recent fighting with Ukraine's government forces,marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Donbas region,Ukraine September 8, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
The official emphasized that since then Israel has not played any role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Israel has avoided any public involvement in the situation as it has escalated in recent weeks.
Bennett and Putin spoke on the phone last week, and the Kremlin readout – but not the Israeli one – said that Bennett asked about Russia’s negotiations with the US and its NATO allies on the conflict in Ukraine.
Similarly, following a call between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month, the American statement emphasized “the risks of further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” but the Israeli one did not mention the conflict.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.
“In light of Russia’s ongoing and unprovoked military build-up in and around Ukraine,” the State Department readout said, “Secretary Blinken emphasized again that if Russia chooses the path of further aggression against Ukraine, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose crippling costs on Russia’s economy, reinforce NATO’s presence in frontline Allied states, and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine above and beyond what we are already providing.”
Blinken said he also appreciates Ukraine’s calls for a diplomatic solution, and said that the American commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.
The secretary of state is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday to continue talks about Ukraine.
Ukraine first suggested that Israel use its good relations with it and Russia to promote dialogue between the countries in crisis in April 2021, when Zelensky’s closest adviser, Andriy Yermak, met with then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told Walla.
Netanyahu was reportedly hesitant about the idea but said he would consider it. His advisers raised the idea to the Kremlin twice, to no avail.


Tags Naftali Bennett Russia ukraine diplomacy Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by