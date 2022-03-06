The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine war is Turkey's chance for new clout - analysis

Ukraine has given Turkey a way for the country to deal itself back into the international relations poker table.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 18:14

Updated: MARCH 6, 2022 18:17
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following talks in Moscow in 2020. (photo credit: Pavel Golovkin/Reuters)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following talks in Moscow in 2020.
(photo credit: Pavel Golovkin/Reuters)

Before the Ukraine war, Turkey was slouching from crisis to crisis. It had huge problems in its economy and inflation was running wild. In addition, it didn’t have a plan for its role in Syria and it felt that it had no path back to good relations with the US so long as US President Joe Biden remained in power. 

Now Ukraine has given Turkey a way for the country to deal itself back into the international relations poker table. Conflict in Ukraine is an opportunity for Ankara because Turkey has been alienating many countries over the last decade. It has not only harmed its relations with Israel by comparing Israel to Nazi-era Germany and backing Hamas; but it also harmed relations with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Armenia and many other countries.

Its aggressive stance under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was designed to force the region and world to take Turkey seriously. The theory was that if Turkey threatened and invaded other countries it would get respect. 

However, Turkey lost a lot of friends through its threats. It not only lost out on acquiring F-35s from the US, because Turkey became close to Russia and acquired Russia’s S-400 system, but it also lost the trust of many countries. Ankara did most of this aggression under the Trump administration, gambling that its close relationship with Trump personally would mean it didn’t need other countries.

But the strange adoration that some around Trump had for authoritarian Turkey, has now been downgraded as Biden came to office. Although there are pro-Turkey voices still in parts of the administration, usually in the State Department where some want to “engage” Turkey and work with their “NATO ally,” many in Congress are tired of Ankara’s antics.  

A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (credit: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS) A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian Air Force assault aircraft, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (credit: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS)

Now comes the Ukraine war. Turkey has good relations with Ukraine. It was selling Ukraine its new Bayraktar armed drones. These drones gave Ukraine the chance to increase its air force at a time when Ukraine was unable to buy new modern warplanes from Western countries.

The Turkish drones have reportedly been used on the battlefield against Russia in the last weeks. Their efficacy is still not clear, but what is clear is that Ukraine has appealed to Turkey for support and Turkey has turned to Russia to encourage a ceasefire. 

Alongside Israel, Turkey is one of the countries that appear to be able to speak to Moscow and Kyiv and have respect from both sides. While Ankara had angered many countries in the Middle East and Europe, it has better ties with Moscow and Ukraine, and also with Asian countries. What this means is that Turkey could use the current conflict to get some leverage on issues that it cares about. How it will continue to buy S-400s while selling drones to Ukraine remains to be seen.

However, the larger point is that Ankara might be able to broker some kind of agreement, and if it can be seen to be playing a positive role, then it could use that role to leverage demands from the US and the West. It could try to argue that it now is doing something pragmatic and positive and seek to use this to turn over a new leaf in ties with the US.

It looks like Turkey will also use this time to continue to pay lip service to reconciliation with Israel. That will likely now include an Israeli presidential visit. It will be interesting to see how Turkey stage-manages any visit. Will it treat Israel with respect, or use this visit to advance Ankara’s agenda. There are key questions.



Tags Turkey Russia ukraine diplomacy Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by