The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Turkey may blackmail NATO to prevent Finland, Sweden from joining

Finland and Sweden have not joined NATO in the past, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led them to consider it.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 15, 2022 16:55
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at NATO Headquarters for meetings with NATO allies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. (photo credit: EVAN VUCCI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at NATO Headquarters for meetings with NATO allies about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022.
(photo credit: EVAN VUCCI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Turkey’s far-right ruling AKP party is looking to use Ankara’s NATO membership to blackmail the defensive pact into catering to Ankara’s orders. Turkey has long used its membership of NATO as a blank check for human-rights abuses and invasions, often running counter to the values of NATO.

For instance, Turkey is the world’s worst jailer of journalists and has ethnically cleansed Kurdish and other minorities from illegally occupied Afrin, an area of Syria it took over in 2018. Turkey also backs Hamas, a terrorist organization.

However, Turkey now believes it can use its NATO membership to prevent Finland and Sweden from joining, potentially weakening the alliance at a crucial time as Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Russia’s threats have caused Finland and Sweden to rush into NATO’s arms. Previously reticent about joining a military alliance, the two countries are now worried about Russia’s bullying and threats.

Turkey, which also bullies and threatens its neighbors and other NATO countries, such as Greece, tends to side with Russia. While Turkey did sell drones to Ukraine, it also buys the S-400 system from Russia and is not keen on sanctioning Russian oligarchs or companies. Turkey is thus a key partner of Moscow, part of its larger alliance with authoritarian regimes in the world. Ankara has worked with Iran to get around sanctions in the past, for instance.

NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron) NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Most of this policy is an outgrowth of the far-right regime in Ankara. In the decades before the AKP, Turkey was more of a NATO ally. However, Turkey historically has always used its NATO membership to justify abuses of human rights at home, often targeting Kurds.

Last week, Turkey’s foreign minister said Sweden and Finland must “stop supporting terrorists in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in NATO,” Reuters reported. This is harsh language from Ankara. It is also an ironic claim, considering how Ankara backs Hamas and extremists in Syria.

In recent months, Turkey has been on a charm offensive to try to convince pro-Israel voices in the US that Ankara can work with Israel toward reconciliation. This comes after years of Ankara’s incitement in which it vowed to “liberate” al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem and compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

Now, Ankara, knowing that the US and the West are tired of its extremism and antics, is pretending to be friends with Israel. This is part of an antisemitic trend that is common among the Muslim Brotherhood in which Israel and Jews are seen as a way to influence Washington, with the logic being that working with Israel is a way to get favors in the US administration.

While groups such as Hamas use this theory to spread classic Protocols of the Elders of Zion-style conspiracy, the right-wing pro-government media in Turkey has in the past put out “lists” of Jews in the Biden administration as a way to claim that Jews have outsized influence in the US. Ankara seeks to use this to its benefit.

Ankara’s ruling party was close to the Trump administration. But its backing for Hamas tended to anger some in the Trump White House. Turkey turned to its powerful DC-based lobby to try to get the US to leave Syria. When the US didn’t agree, Turkey invaded Afrin in 2018 and other areas in 2019. When Joe Biden came to power, the Ankara regime threatened more invasions.

The US recently said it would be flexible regarding investment in eastern Syria, the area the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces control. This is also the area where Kurds live. Ankara has in the past vowed to ethnically cleanse all the Kurdish areas along the border to create a “buffer zone” and then resettle the area with Arab Syrian refugees that Ankara has hosted. The goal is to forever change the demographics of Syria, much as Ankara has sought to do in the Sinjar area of Iraq.

In addition, the US Embassy in Syria, which is not actually located in Syria these days, has condemned recent attacks in Syria, apparently a reference to Turkey shelling civilians and backing extremists.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent cross-border attacks from Syria and Turkey and reports of indiscriminate firing on civilian areas,” the US Embassy said. “We call on all parties to de-escalate and support regional stability.”

Turkey now sees a chance to get its Syrian policy back into play. It will use Finland’s and Sweden’s desire for membership to try to wring concessions from the US, EU and NATO. Ankara may ask for a new blank check of invasion and shelling in eastern Syria. It may demand that Kurdish activists and dissidents be deported from Sweden.

Finland wants to join NATO, which means Turkey’s actions could anger the US. The West cares more about Ukraine than Turkey. Turkey may find it has angered Washington one too many times. It will reach out to pro-Israel voices in the US to try one more time to influence the US administration, but it may find that even those voices have less influence in the past and that Ankara’s lobby and the think tanks it funds in the US don’t have that much influence.

This matters because Turkey is using its membership of NATO to undermine NATO while it accuses peaceful European countries of backing “terrorists.” This is the ultimate irony since Ankara has backed extremists.

In addition, it likely foreshadows how Ankara will one day turn against Israel again. Turkey is always willing to use NATO membership to undermine regional security and threaten democracies. Israel, a democracy, could find itself in the crosshairs after Finland and Sweden.



Tags Turkey Russia sweden Finland NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by