31 white supremacists arrested in Idaho

Police seized a plethora of riot gear and documents that clarified the group's intentions to disrupt the North Idaho Pride Alliance's "Pride in the Park" event. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 01:58
Thirty men, who police say are affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front, pose for jail booking photographs released by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 12, 2022. The men and their leader (not shown) were arrested for conspiracy to riot. (photo credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)
Thirty men, who police say are affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front, pose for jail booking photographs released by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 12, 2022. The men and their leader (not shown) were arrested for conspiracy to riot.
A large group of men with shields and riot gear headed to an Idaho pride event on Saturday were arrested and charged with conspiracy to riot, according to CNN and the New York Times

Large-scale arrest

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White explained that local authorities pulled over a U-Haul rental truck after receiving a tip from a local resident reporting the group filing into the truck "like a little army."

The 31 individuals who were arrested were, per the Times, members of Patriot Front, a Texas-based white supremacist group founded after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. 

Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, US, June 11, 2022 (credit: North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via REUTERS ) Police officers guard a group of men, who police say are among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot and are affiliated with the group Patriot Front, after they were found in the rear of a U Haul van in the vicinity of a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, US, June 11, 2022 (credit: North Country Off Grid/Youtube/via REUTERS )

"That level of preparation was not something you see everyday. It was clear to us immediately that this was a riotous group."

Coeur dAlene Police Chief Lee White

Where did they come from?

None of the group members were local to the area, reported CNN citing Idaho Mayor Jim Hammond and a booking summary from the County Sherriff's office. Of the 31, only two were from the state of Idaho. 

"One lesson we have for our community ... is one concerned citizen can prevent something horrible from happening," White said.



