2 dead, 14 wounded in Norway LGBT nightclub shooting

Two people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.

A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended, police told reporters, It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.

The crime scene extended from the London Pub to a neighboring jazz club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was finally apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began, police spokesman Tore Barstad told newspaper Aftenposten.

The London Pub is a popular LGBT bar and nightclub in the center of Oslo, while Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.

Photographs published by newspaper VG, broadcaster NRK and others showed a large gathering of emergency responders outside the London Pub, including police and ambulance workers.

Helicopters hovered above central Oslo while ambulance and police car sirens were heard across the city.

Comments from the field

"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK reported.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

Some 14 people were taken to the hospital, several with severe injuries, they added.

Oslo's university hospital reported that they have gone on red alert following the shooting and influx of injured from it.

Anders Breivik mass shooting

neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Breivik who killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo in July 2011, before shooting dead 69 people at a summer youth camp, had a bid for early release rejected by a Norwegian court.

The court ruled that he has not changed and remains a risk to society.

He was jailed for a maximum 21 years but applied for parole last month.

In its ruling, the court in Telemark in south-east Norway said that it did not trust Breivik's claim that even though his ideology had not changed he would now only promote it through peaceful means.

Although he said he had renounced violence, Breivik gave Nazi salutes on the opening day of the hearing.

Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir had argued that the mass killer was still "a very dangerous man". A similar assessment was provided by psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist, who has assessed Breivik several times and was adamant he could not be trusted.