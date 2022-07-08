The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

United Nations presents follow-up to unprecedented report on combatting antisemitism

The new report, which outlines in detail how nations can combat antisemitism, is a follow-up to a historic report from 2019

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JULY 8, 2022 01:00

Updated: JULY 8, 2022 01:05
A UN security officer stands guard during the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A UN security officer stands guard during the special session on the situation in Ukraine of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

The United Nations released a report by Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Ahmed Shaheed, called Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism, a four-page report that is a follow-up to an earlier novel report. Both reports are especially notable coming from an organization that has long been accused of displaying bias against Israel.

The first-of-its-kind report identifies antisemitism as a pressing and enduring challenge that governments, as well as social media giants, religious leaders, government officials, and others, should confront with urgency. It states:   "as  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres [stresses], antisemitism is not a problem for the Jewish community alone. Rather, antisemitism is a phenomenon that is toxic to democracy and mutual respect of citizens, that threatens all people’s human rights."

Earlier "groundbreaking" report 

The new report is a follow-up to a historic report presented to the UN General Assembly in 2019, also by Shaheed, on global antisemitism as a human rights issue. It raised rare criticism by a UN official regarding the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, writing that “international law recognizes boycotts as constituting legitimate forms of political expression and that non-violent expressions of support for boycotts are, as a general matter, legitimate speech that should be protected.” His creation of the first stand-alone report on antisemitism by a UN leader was applauded by Jewish groups as groundbreaking.

Ahmed Shaheed, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran (credit: REUTERS)Ahmed Shaheed, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in Iran (credit: REUTERS)

Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat who has served in his position since 2016, states in the report that trends in antisemitism since 2019 revealed many positive developments in combating antisemitism but enduring challenges are still present. Shaheed is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council.

Notable concerns addressed by the Special Rapporteur 

  • "A lack of awareness in many countries of what antisemitism is, and particularly its contemporary manifestations, remains widespread."
  • "A growing number of countries have imposed restrictions on the important, centuries-old religiouspractices of shechita (kosher slaughter) and brit mila (male circumcision) that violate the right tofreedom of religion of members of their Jewish communities and could threaten the viability ofcontinued Jewish communal life in those countries."
  • "Monitors have documented a substantial increase in the prevalence of and public engagement withantisemitic content on several online platforms since 2019. While several social media and othertechnology companies have committed to respond to the prevalence of online antisemitism,the efforts that those platforms have taken to diminish its visibility – and not all are making such efforts – havethus far not been sufficient to stem its spread." 

The report goes on to outline in detail how governments can adopt and communicate a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitic statements and incidents, establish national structures to ensure consistent attention to understanding and combating antisemitism and ensure all of society can recognize antisemitism and know the facts of the Holocaust.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan's office for comment on the report but did not receive an immediate response. 



Tags United Nations gilad erdan antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by