Iran inflexible on IAEA probe as EU tables ‘final’ text to revive nuclear deal

The only changes after four days of talks in Vienna to a draft Borrell circulated on July 21 were the resolution of some technical questions, diplomatic sources said of the final text.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 19:25
Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves the Palais Coburg, the venue where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)
Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves the Palais Coburg, the venue where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

The European Union has put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a senior EU official told reporters on Monday, but Iran said it still is not ready to reach an agreement, continuing to demand that an investigation into alleged clandestine nuclear activities be dropped.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to save the 2015 pact resumed in Vienna last Thursday, with talks’ coordinator, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, writing days earlier that there would not be “additional significant compromises” anymore.

“Given the continuation of discussions on some remaining important issues, we’re not yet at a stage to finalize the text. Iran has presented its constructive views to other party so as to move forward & the result is up to their political decision.”

 Iranian Foreign Ministry official

The only changes after four days of talks in Vienna to a draft Borrell circulated on July 21 were the resolution of some technical questions, diplomatic sources said of the final text. Among the technical matters were restoring cameras meant to monitor Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran removed in protest in June, and a small amount of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which cannot be shipped out of Iran as stipulated by the deal.

Russia’s lead negotiator Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that “the participants in the Vienna Talks now need to decide if the draft is acceptable for them. In case of no objection the nuclear deal will be restored.”

Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria August 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria August 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

However, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official told state media outlet IRNA that “given the continuation of discussions on some remaining important issues, we’re not yet at a stage to finalize the text. Iran has presented its constructive views to other party so as to move forward & the result is up to their political decision.”

The Islamic Republic’s nuclear negotiators planned to return to Tehran as the latest round of talks came to a close, according to IRNA.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that the nuclear pact depended on Washington's flexibility.

Iran's non-JCPOA demands

Tehran, however, continued to make demands that were external to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 deal is known. Iran has insisted since February that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be removed from the US State Departments Foreign Terrorist Organization list, but has reportedly dropped that, agreeing to negotiate it separately with the US.

However, Iran continued to demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency drop its probes into undeclared nuclear sites.

The IAEA has said Iran failed to provide credible responses to its questions about the origins of the uranium particles. The West suspects the particles are proof that Iran had a nuclear weapons program.

“The Iranian regime seems to prefer to protect some individuals involved in clandestine activities 20 years ago instead of freeing its economy and opening up the future for its people," a European diplomat told Politico.

The JCPOA lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting – but not eliminating – its nuclear program. Those restrictions would be lifted over time, in what is known as sunset clauses, through 2030, and most would be gone by 2025.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018, with then-president Donald Trump calling it weak and ineffective and opting to sanction Iran instead. The US under President Joe Biden entered indirect talks to revive the deal in early 2021.

However, Washington was skeptical that the latest round of talks in Vienna would yield a return to the JCPOA.

The State Department said last week that the US has “been prepared to close a deal and immediately begin reimplementation based on the outline on the table since March.”

“In order to reach a deal, Iran will have to drop demands that are extraneous to the JCPOA,” said a State Department spokesman. “We hope that will be the case, though at this stage our overall expectations remain low.”



