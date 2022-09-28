The Iranian regime launched repeated attacks on the Kurdistan region of Iraq on Wednesday, increasing the number of groups and people it is targeting. Tehran has used artillery, drones and rockets to attack the region over the last several days, according to local reports.

There are fears that Iran could even launch a ground operation - which is an unlikely scenario but one that nevertheless illustrates Iran’s feeling of impunity to attack Kurds.

Ostensibly, the Iranian regime claims to be targeting “terrorist” groups, but it has expanded the number of groups and areas it is attacking. It has attacked the PDKI, as well as Komala and the Kurdistan Freedom Party, or PAK, over the last several days.

“Dozens of Iranian explosive-laden drones targeted the positions of the Kurdish opposition parties in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region early on Wednesday," according to Kurdistan24 citing Iran's military.

This appears to be a major operation, with Iran using “kamikaze” style drones. Iran has also exported Shahed-136 drones to Russia, though it is unclear if Iran is using the same drones to attack Kurdish groups.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) headquarters in the Koya district was similarly targeted by dozens of suicide drones. The residential compounds of the party were attacked as well, Mohammad Nazif Qadiri, a senior party official,” according to the Kurdistan24 channel.

The headquarters of Sulaimani-based Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan has been hit by similar attacks on Wednesday, their commander confirmed to Kurdistan 24. In addition, six members of the PAK were killed by a drone and missile attack south of Erbil. This is thought to be the reason that there are fears of Iranian attacks on Perde, a town that lies between Erbil and Kirkik. Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias operate near Kirkuk. This was the site of clashes in 2017 when the Iraqi government sought to force Kurdish forces to leave Kirkuk.

The US has condemned the attacks. Responding to a question from Kurdistan24 the US “we condemn violations of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the reported shelling by Iran’s forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

However this has not deterred Iran. Attacks continued to occur on PDKI throughout the afternoon of September. According to locals a pregnant woman was killed in the IRGC missile attack on Koy Sanjaq and there are expected to be more casualties.

Iran has attacked this area over the years, including a missile attack in 2018 and also other smaller attacks over the last several years, including targeting Erbil with rockets and drones. The overall impunity Iran believes it enjoys is clear. Pro-Iran groups in Iraq have also targeted the Erbil International Airport and there have been attacks on gas and energy facilities near Kalak and also on the road from Sulimaniyah to Kirkuk. Iran has thus shown over the last years that it feels it can attack US forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region; and attack Kurdish opposition and dissident groups.

The larger context of this is clear. Iran is exporting drones to Russia, the same types of drones Iran uses to terrorize the Kurdish region; and the same kind of drones it is will to export to groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to threaten the Gulf, as well as threaten US forces in Syria and threaten Israel. Iran has already carried out attempted drone attacks on Israel, including in February 2018 and again in May 2021 and also earlier this year. These attacks have expanded to include drones flown from iran itself. Iran has also claimed to target “Mossad” in northern Iraq; linking its war on Kurdish groups with its conflict with Israel. This means that Iran is now using the protests as pretext to launch more attacks in the Kurdistan region and it is seeking to try to neutralize or destroy a plethora of Kurdish resistance groups, from the PDKI to Komala and PAK, it may even increase the attacks to target PJAK, a left leaning Kurdish group.

This Iranian use of missiles, drones and artillery illustrates not only Iran’s new way of war; using precision drone and missile attacks, but also its sense of impunity that it can strike in Iraq, close to centers of power in Erbil; and destabilize the region. Iran knows that the Kurdistan region is among the wealthiest and stable regions in Iraq and an area that is close to the US and where US forces have facilities. The Kurdish Peshmerga, the armed forces of the autonomous region, get support from the US and the West and there is an attempt to unify and reform their units; strengthening the region. Iran wants the region divided and weak. Its attacks are meant to show that the Kurdistan region cannot defend itself and leave opposition groups that are based their vulnerable. Many Kurds from Iran flee to the Kurdistan region of Iraq to enjoy the freedom and opportunities it offers.

Iran appears to be purposely terrorizing civilians now in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region. Videos that were published in the afternoon on Wednesday show terrified children and parents. Iran seems to be indicating that if it can’t crush protests in Iran, then it will use its power to attack random people in Iraq.

There are a number of Kurdish opposition groups from Iran that have supporters and bases in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Their houses and camps are usually spread out and quite small and modest. Iran has threatened to target these areas for years and likely knows the location of many of these groups and their supporters. Iran has also sent agents to the Kurdistan region for years, keeping tabs on opposition and also engaging in assassinations and other types of attacks. This is well known to Iranians who live in northern Iraq, especially among Kurds. They know that Iran has tried to infiltrate their communities and spy on them. Opposition groups also know that Iran has threatened attacks in the past and carried out attacks; but the sense that todays attacks are some massive escalation is clear. The number of missiles and drones used; and the multiple locations targeted illustrates and expanding conflict and Iran’s attempt to stamp out these groups in one quick operation.