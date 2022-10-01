The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jared Kushner's company fined $3.25 million in lawsuit - NYT

Westminster Management, the property management arm of Kushner Companies, was fined $3.25 million as the result of a lawsuit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 01:54
US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)
US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)

Westminster Management, an apartment management company partly owned by former US president Donald Trump's Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been fined about $3.25 million penalty in a Maryland lawsuit, The New York Times reported last week.

The reason for the fine was that tenants were charged with illegal fees brought up by the company and were subjected to molding, rodents and leaks in their residences, according to the report.

Westminster Management is the property management arm of Kushner Companies.

Seventeen properties that were owned by tenants as of September 23 can recover fees that the company charged them, the report stated citing Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka were nearly fired by Trump in a Twitter post

Kushner did not just make headlines last month just for issues with his company. Former president Trump, during his time in office, nearly fired via tweet his own daughter Ivanka, who is married to Kushner, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images) Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Haberman wrote in her book that the former president considered this option during his meetings with then-chief of staff John Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

Both Kusher and Ivanka were working as senior White House aides at the time of Trump's meetings.



