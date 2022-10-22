Mohamed Hadid shares 'Globalize Intifada' message on Instagram

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid again shared anti-Zionists posts on his Instagram story on Tuesday which said: "The Palestinian Intifada is already underway. Globalize it," with many people criticizing his post saying it will incite violence against Jewish civilians.

Mohamed's daughters, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, are also known to express anti-Zionist views to millions of their followers.

Once again Mohamed Hadid inciting violence against Jews with calls for “globalizing the intifada” This man needs to be held accountable for his vile and obsessive Jew hatred. pic.twitter.com/fka7GO5zT5 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 18, 2022

The Intifadas in Israel were major uprisings taken by Palestinians that saw many attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces with the First Intifada between 1987-1993 and the second one between 2000-2005.

Has this phrase been used before?

"Globalize the Intifada" has been heard at anti-Zionist protests, some of which have been held in cities with large Jewish populations such as New York City.

Six months ago in front of the Consulate General of Israel in Manhattan, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters began calling to “globalize the intifada."

An earlier anti-Zionist protest in August of last year in Brooklyn saw protesters chanting "We don’t want no two states, we want all of it" and "There is only one solution, intifada revolution."

Jeremy Sharon and Jacob Henry/JTA contributed to this report.