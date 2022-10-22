The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mohamed Hadid shares 'Globalize Intifada' message on Instagram

"Globalize the Intifada" has been heard at anti-Zionist protests, some of which have been held in cities with large Jewish populations such as New York City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 06:25

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 06:27
Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid again shared anti-Zionists posts on his Instagram story on Tuesday which said: "The Palestinian Intifada is already underway. Globalize it," with many people criticizing his post saying it will incite violence against Jewish civilians.

Mohamed's daughters, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, are also known to express anti-Zionist views to millions of their followers.

The Intifadas in Israel were major uprisings taken by Palestinians that saw many attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces with the First Intifada between 1987-1993 and the second one between 2000-2005.

Has this phrase been used before?

"Globalize the Intifada" has been heard at anti-Zionist protests, some of which have been held in cities with large Jewish populations such as New York City.

Six months ago in front of the Consulate General of Israel in Manhattan, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters began calling to “globalize the intifada."

An earlier anti-Zionist protest in August of last year in Brooklyn saw protesters chanting "We don’t want no two states, we want all of it" and "There is only one solution, intifada revolution."

Jeremy Sharon and Jacob Henry/JTA contributed to this report.



