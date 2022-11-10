Ukraine: Russia is bringing ammunition disguised as humanitarian aid

Ukraine accused Russia of bringing military ammunition under the guise of humanitarian aid according to a report by the government-affiliated website Sprotyv, on Tuesday.

Sprotyv, a website affiliated with the Ukrainian special forces, reported that on November 5, dozens of tons of humanitarian aid and food were delivered by the Russian army to the areas it occupies in Ukraine. However, a large portion of the so-called "humanitarian aid", was in fact army winter uniforms and ammunition.

The Ukrainian special forces claim that these tactics have been used by Russia since its 2014 invasion to Ukraine. The report added that "it gives them (the Russians) the opportunity not only to create the image of a “good force”, but also to hide military goals."

The Russian forces are suffering in Ukraine

The retreat of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River was ordered by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, according to Russian state media.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the Russian forces are suffering heavy losses as the result of a "fierce" attack by the Ukrainian army in eastern Donetsk.

A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer for a fire towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

US Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday that Russia had suffered more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed or wounded. He also estimated that a similar number of Ukraine suffered a similar number of casualties, as well as around 40,000 civilians.

Roman Meitav and Reuters contributed to this article.