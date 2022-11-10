The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine: Russia is bringing ammunition disguised as humanitarian aid

Ukraine has accused Russia of misusing humanitarian aid in order to safely reinforce its forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 06:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 06:31
Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen ride an armoured fighting vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukraine accused Russia of bringing military ammunition under the guise of humanitarian aid according to a report by the government-affiliated website Sprotyv, on Tuesday. 

Sprotyv, a website affiliated with the Ukrainian special forces, reported that on November 5, dozens of tons of humanitarian aid and food were delivered by the Russian army to the areas it occupies in Ukraine. However, a large portion of the so-called "humanitarian aid", was in fact army winter uniforms and ammunition.

The Ukrainian special forces claim that these tactics have been used by Russia since its 2014 invasion to Ukraine. The report added that "it gives them (the Russians) the opportunity not only to create the image of a “good force”, but also to hide military goals."

The Russian forces are suffering in Ukraine

The retreat of Russian forces from the west bank of the Dnipro River was ordered by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, according to Russian state media.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the Russian forces are suffering heavy losses as the result of a "fierce" attack by the Ukrainian army in eastern Donetsk.

A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer for a fire towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY) A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer for a fire towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY)

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

US Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday that Russia had suffered more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed or wounded. He also estimated that a similar number of Ukraine suffered a similar number of casualties, as well as around 40,000 civilians. 

Roman Meitav and Reuters contributed to this article.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by