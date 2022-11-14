The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
EU mulls further sanctions on Iran over protest crackdown

The European Union is also investigating claims that Iran is sending ballistic missiles to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. If verified, this will lead to further sanctions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 09:02

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 09:09
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

The European Union Council is set to consider further sanctions against Iran due to the regime's ongoing crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

These considerations will likely be made during the EU Council's scheduled meeting on Monday, where they plan to discuss the ongoing developments in Iran.

These sanctions, if carried out, would be placed on individuals and entities in Iran in relation to human rights violations.

In addition, the EU has been made aware of reports that Iran is planning on sending ballistic missiles to Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Should these reports be verified, the EU will respond with further sanctions, Interfax reported.

A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

The EU and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion is another topic on the EU Council's agenda for Monday, with the Council set to discuss the situation on the ground with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

This will likely lead to further discussions on EU military aid for Ukraine.

This is a developing story.



