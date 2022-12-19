NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

The New York Times on Sunday released its daily crossword puzzle, but, as Democratic Strategist Keith Edwards pointed out on Twitter, it resembled a swastika.
This is the NYTimes crossword puzzle today on the first day of Hanukka.What the hell, @nytimes? pic.twitter.com/kNBs8RjyJJ— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 18, 2022
"This is the NYTimes crossword puzzle today on the first day of Hanukka. What the hell, @nytimes?" the tweet read.
In a later tweet, Edwards pointed out that no major media outlet had covered the incident. "So far not one mainstream media outlet has reported on this," he wrote.
Another user, @kennedytcooper, said, "Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah."
Can anyone explain why the Times crossword is a swastika on the first day of Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/z3cZ3nPVZ6— Themperor Kennedy️ (@kennedytcooper) December 18, 2022
Previous incidents
This is not the first time the New York Times Crossword Puzzle has bore a resemblance to the swastika, a symbol used by various cultures but widely associated with Nazi Germany and neo-Nazism.
Yes, hi. It's NOT a swastika. Honest to God. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, "Hey! You know what would look cool?"— New York Times Games (@NYTGames) October 28, 2017
In 2017, the last time this occurred, the Times dismissed criticism, with the New York Times Games Twitter account saying, "Yes, hi. It's NOT a swastika. Honest to God. No one sits down to make a crossword puzzle and says, "Hey! You know what would look cool?"
A similar incident also occurred in 2014.