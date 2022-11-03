The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Italian right-wing lawmaker seen wearing swastika appointed as minister

Bignami will serve under the right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini, who is the infrastructure minister and deputy prime minister.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 05:55
The leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, attends a meeting last week with newly-elected MPs from her party. (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

Galeazzo Bignami, a lawmaker from the far-right "Brothers of Italy" party, who caused an uproar in 2016 after a newspaper published a photo of him wearing a swastika emblem on his left arm, has been appointed junior infrastructure minister in Giorgia Meloni's new government, according to a statement made on Monday.

Bignami was elected last month to a second term in parliament. For years, he has been an integral part of the Italian far-right, but was a member of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, which is considered a more moderate right-wing party.

He said in a statement on Monday that he felt "profound shame" for the pictures and firmly condemned "any form of totalitarianism," calling Nazism and any movement connected to it "the absolute evil".

Meloni did not comment on the 2016 photo but repeatedly condemned the infamous racist, anti-Jewish laws enacted by dictator Benito Mussolini in 1938 and last week told parliament she "never felt any sympathy for fascism".

"I have always considered the (antisemitic) racial laws of 1938 the lowest point of Italian history, a shame that will taint our people forever," she said in parliament.

Giorgia Meloni's new government

Last month, a politician from the "Brothers of Italy", recruited from fascist Morbilia, was elected Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament, during the formation of the most right-wing government in Italy since World War II.

Ignazio La Rossa, the former defense minister whose father was secretary of the fascist party led by Benito Mussolini, founded the "Brothers of Italy" with Maloney.



Tags italy swastika nazi Giorgia Meloni
