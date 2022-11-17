The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Germany ending its ‘culture of memory’ of the Holocaust? - opinion

Germany must connect younger generations to the nation’s self-declared culture of memory, or it will wake up one day soon to see Hitler’s dream of a Germany that is Judenfrei, free of Jews.

By RABBI ABRAHAM COOPER/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 16:47

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 16:48
A protester holds a placard reading "Muslims, Jews and Christians, hand in hand against Zionists" during a demonstration marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Berlin, Germany June 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A protester holds a placard reading "Muslims, Jews and Christians, hand in hand against Zionists" during a demonstration marking al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), in Berlin, Germany June 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Germany’s Foreign Office website confirms its “unique relationship with Israel. This stems from Germany’s responsibility for the Shoah, the systematic genocide of 6 million European Jews under National Socialism.” It goes on to say that “since diplomatic relations were established … the relationship between the two countries has continuously been deepened and grown stronger, both at the official level and in the sphere of civil society,” adding that “the unique nature of German-Israeli relations is a cornerstone of German foreign policy.”

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

It identifies the Goethe Institute and Israel’s Yad Vashem as cornerstones of Germany’s “culture of remembrance.”

That might all be true in the virtual world, but the facts on the ground paint a different, deeply troubling picture.

The Goethe Institute, the key cultural global outlet for the German government, announced it was convening in Tel Aviv, Israel a panel discussion on the Holocaust, Nakba, and German remembrance culture, under the title “Grasping the Pain of the Others.” The date chosen was November 9, the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom that set the stage for the Nazi Holocaust.

The announcement ignited furious protests from survivors and Jewish groups worldwide, including the Simon Wiesenthal Center. We urged Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor, to demand that the event be canceled.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold boards during a rally marking Nakba Day, outside Tel Aviv University (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold boards during a rally marking Nakba Day, outside Tel Aviv University (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

In response to the firestorm of protest, the Goethe Institute apologized for convening the event on Kristallnacht, but not for hosting the panel. Indeed, instead of canceling, the Goethe institute moved the event the November 13.

That decision was as infuriating and worrisome as the original announcement. The host, it turns out, was embarrassed only by its selection of the date, and remains committed to the underlying thesis of the program – that one can connect the Nakba to the Shoah.

That fits well with a carefully nurtured and now deeply embedded lie, believed by millions of Germans and Europeans, that what the Nazis did to the Jews in the 1930s and 1940s, the Jewish state is now inflicting on the Palestinians in 2022. In other words, Israelis are today’s Nazis.

How Germans believe Israelis are today's Nazis

The fact that the German government’s key cultural entity was totally comfortable hosting an event sponsored by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, with a program sure to open the floodgates of Holocaust distortion and inversion, is a profound cause for alarm.

Such behavior mocks the memory of the Shoah and does a disservice to Palestinians by setting up a narrative that presents pernicious propaganda as serious discourse.

If the Israelis and Zionists are today’s Nazis, they should be attacked on the streets of Berlin, London, and Los Angeles. Germans may read that last year there was another 29% spike in antisemitic crimes in their cities – 3,027 in 2021. But why should they care? After all, they weren’t alive during World War II, let alone personally linked to Nazi Holocaust. In addition, in 2022, human rights NGOs like Amnesty International paint Israel as an apartheid state and antisemitic diplomats are given free rein to crank out one-sided anti-Israel resolutions at the UN Human Rights Council and General Assembly. Meanwhile, the German cultural elite, instead of rallying behind beleaguered Jewish citizens, greenlighted and defended a prestigious art exhibition rife with ugly antisemitic stereotypes.

And German Jews woke up on the anniversary of Kristallnacht to this catchy campaign on the KFC app: “Memorial Day of the Reichspogromnacht [Kristallnacht]: Treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!”

Any wonder why a prominent German Jewish leader just announced he can’t live in Germany anymore? He’s leaving for Israel and urging the rest of German Jewry to follow.

It’s small solace that Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem, had to personally intervene with the secretary-general of the Goethe Institute to cancel the event entirely.

Before it is too late, it’s time for Germany’s political and cultural elite to denounce all those who facilitate the demonization of Israelis; time to hold antisemites accountable for their deeds and crimes, whether from far right neo Nazis, Islamists, or Jew-haters from the far left; time to end blatant antisemitic exhibitions to dress up pornographic Jew-hatred as artistic freedom; time for all German states, cities, and municipalities to fully adopt and implement the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism; and to endorse the Bundestag vote that labeled the anti-peace Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as antisemitic.

For decades, Germany and Israel and Jews the world over have worked hard to rebuild relations between our people in the wake of the Shoah. But where are the German voices today that rebuke those who demonize Zionists as Nazis at home, and that speak out in the face of the Iranian regime’s serial Shoah denial? Where is the public display of solidarity with Jews?

Eight decades after the Shoah, Germany must connect younger generations to the nation’s self-declared culture of memory, or it will wake up one day soon to see Hitler’s dream of a Germany that is Judenfrei, free of any Jews, become a reality.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper is the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean and global director of its Ed Snider Social Action Institute.



Tags Holocaust Nakba Nazis Zionism germany history zionist The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by