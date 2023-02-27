The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US condemn West Bank violence, call for deescalation

US spokesmen condemned the violence on Sunday and lauded the Aqaba meeting as an important step forward.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 05:46
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL)

WASHINGTON - US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Sunday that the US “condemn [Sunday's] violence in the West Bank, including the terrorist attack that killed two Israelis and settler violence, which resulted in the killing of one Palestinian, injuries to over 100 others, and the destruction of extensive property.”

“These developments underscore the imperative to immediately de-escalate tensions in words and deeds,” Price tweeted. “The United States will continue to work with Israelis and Palestinians and our regional partners towards restoring calm.”

The terror attack in Huwara

Two Israelis were murdered on Sunday in a terrorist shooting attack in the town of Huwara in the northern West Bank. The victims were brothers Hillel Menachem and Yigal Ya’acov Yaniv.

The search for the terrorist was ongoing at press time.

The terrorist used a car to ram into an Israeli vehicle that was driving through the town and then shot the two passengers at close range. The terrorist escaped from the scene.

Israeli troops partol at a shooting scene near Hawara in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) Israeli troops partol at a shooting scene near Hawara in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Footage from Huwara taken shortly after the attack on Sunday afternoon showed a house belonging to a local Palestinian on fire, reportedly after it was torched by settlers. Later in the evening, settlers reportedly torched several other homes in the town.

Nine Palestinian families were reportedly rescued from burning homes by Israeli forces who arrived in the area in an attempt to restore order.

During the riots, a Palestinian was shot and killed by Israelis, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

After hours of riots, Israeli forces managed to restore calm on the main road of Huwara.

The Aqaba summit

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials discussed the resumption of security coordination and the brief suspension of West Bank settlement announcements during a rare meeting Jordan’s King Abdullah hosted in Aqaba.

The rare summit took place – with Egyptian and United States participation – as officials from the five governments pushed to halt the escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence and to prevent an even sharper outbreak during the month of Ramadan that begins on March 22.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich immediately dismissed the results of the summit as meaningless.

“I have no idea what they talked about or didn’t talk about in Jordan,” Smotrich tweeted.

“I heard about this superfluous conference from the media just like you. But one thing I do know: there will not be a freeze in the construction and development of settlements, not even for one day (this, on my authority). The IDF will continue to counter terrorism in all areas of Judea and Samaria without any limitation (we will confirm this with the cabinet). It’s very simple.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan lauded the meeting as an important step forward.

“We recognize that this meeting was a starting point and that there is much work to do over the coming weeks and months to build a stable and prosperous future for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he said. “Implementation will be critical.”

Tovah Lazaroff and Tzvi Joffe contributed to this report.



